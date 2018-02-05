‘The Bachelor’ 2018 Spoilers Teased By Chris Harrison: ‘Mind-Blowing’ Ending Ahead For Arie Luyendyk Jr.

It’s almost time for Arie Luyendyk Jr. to go on his hometown dates for Season 22 and the final rose ceremony is right around the corner. The Bachelor 2018 spoilers from Reality Steve tease that there are major twists and turns ahead as the rest of Luyendyk’s journey plays out this winter and now host Chris Harrison is adding some fuel to the fire. Do Harrison’s recent teases via a call with the media confirm or contradict Reality Steve’s spoilers?

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Chris Harrison recently teased some potentially juicy Bachelor spoilers. He said that those who have been critical of Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s season should just wait, as there is a phenomenal finish ahead. In fact, Harrison used the word “phenomenal” twice in describing what is on the way.

In addition to the hype about things being phenomenal as Luyendyk’s journey to find lasting love plays out, Chris said that Bachelor viewers should prepare to have their minds blown. Granted, Harrison is known for his tendency to hype each season beyond what ultimately is delivered. However, those who have been following Reality Steve’s spoilers can only help but wonder if Chris is essentially confirming the twist that is rumored to be on the way.

As was previously reported by the Inquisitr, Reality Steve’s Bachelor spoilers indicate that Luyendyk will “pull a Mesnick” after his final rose ceremony. Why would Harrison start talking in a way that will leave spoiler fans feeling rather confident that the rumors floating around are right? Some might say that the Season 22 ratings might be part of the reason for these Bachelor spoilers and teasers.

Reality Steve recently shared some details on the ratings so far for Luyendyk’s episodes and they have been consistently lower than what Nick Viall got last winter during his Bachelor run. With the Bachelor finale and “After the Final Rose” special for Arie’s journey just a few weeks away, it comes as no surprise that Harrison would start doling out vague Bachelor spoilers about the buzzworthy ending now, especially if the rumors are true.

As Moviefone detailed, Viall’s season finale scored lower ratings than Season 20’s with Ben Higgins, and that finale was lower than that of Chris Soules the prior year. If Harrison and the network can convince bored viewers that Arie’s finale will shake things up in a major way, without revealing the full Bachelor spoilers behind the hype, it could turn that downward trend of ratings around.

Will people buy into Harrison’s hype that Season 22 will bring a mind-blowing, phenomenal finish? Will the rest of Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s journey end up confirming Reality Steve’s spoilers? Episode 6 airs on Monday, February 5 with the final rose ceremony and “ATFR” coming in just a few weeks and fans are anxious to see just how wild things get over the next few weeks.