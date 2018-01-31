‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Liam, Steffy, Hope Love Triangle Complicated By Sally’s Shocking Discovery

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal Hope (Annika Noelle) was not written back into the soap for idle reasons. The timing of Hope’s arrival from Italy coincided too perfectly with Liam (Scott Clifton) and Steffy’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) fallout and subsequent breakup. It seems pretty obvious that the soap is wanting to revive an old love triangle, and audiences have been expecting some catfights between Hope and Steffy. However, the surprise element to this ménage à trois will be Sally’s (Courtney Hope) shocking find. Sally has waited too long for a shot with Liam and isn’t about to let him fall into Hope’s convenient arms.

Steffy wants Liam back. She has begged and pleaded, heck even her father has gone to speak to her soon-to-be ex-husband. She deeply regrets cheating on him with his father, Bill (Don Diamont), and wants a second chance. It seems that somehow Liam is softening towards her, and told Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) that he is not ready to let it go yet. This lines up with the latest Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, via Celeb Dirty Laundry, which states that Liam wants to forgive Steffy. Nudging him along in this direction, will be Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge, who are pushing their wedding forward so that the young ones can see that it is possible to forgive against all odds.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Ridge attempts to persuade Liam to forgive Steffy and exact revenge on Bill. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/3je8FR7ND7 pic.twitter.com/iXr2Y0A0lv — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) January 27, 2018

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers point out that there are two ways this could play out. Liam could forgive Steffy and decide that their baby deserves a happy family. However, B&B viewers have noted that Liam and Hope are definitely bonding again. It wouldn’t be unheard of for him to cheat on Steffy with Hope. Liam and Steffy would both then have strayed and he could finally put the past behind them.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Hope pays Liam a visit and Ridge has a major meltdown upon learning of Steffy and Dollar Bill’s night together. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/ll01oUbRLa pic.twitter.com/2E757lJc25 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) January 23, 2018

There is another intriguing path that this storyline could take. Sally is in love with Liam, and won’t be willing to give up on him so easily. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, via Inquisitr, reveals that Sally will do a little digging and uncover plenty of dirt on the girl-who-could-do-no-wrong. It seems as if Hope may be hiding a secret of her own. Hope may have faked a miscarriage and had her baby in Italy to protect it from Quinn (Rena Sofer), who would have been the wicked grandmother.

Realizing that she may be a viable threat in Sally's dream to be with Liam, Sally and Darlita do a little cyber-stalking to get the 411 on Hope. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/eTOQdvfWMY #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/XFKP5KyGyw — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) January 25, 2018

Sally could provide the evidence to Liam and he could put two and two together and realize that the baby is Wyatt’s (Darin Brooks). In that case, Liam would be falling over his feet to get back together with Steffy. Or Hope could throw a spanner in the works and claim that the child is Liam’s, which would provide for interesting viewing indeed. Tune in on CBS for your daily dose of Bold and the Beautiful, then check in here for all the latest spoilers, casting news and recaps.