Do Ariana Madix And Tom Sandoval Really Work At SUR Lounge? ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast Member Speaks On Twitter

Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval, and the entire Vanderpump Rules cast has been accused of lying about their employment at SUR Restaurant and Lounge, where the Bravo TV reality series is filmed. However, according to a new tweet, Madix and Sandoval are actually bartenders at the venue.

After a fan wrote a message to Ariana Madix and her longtime boyfriend, Tom Sandoval, on Twitter, claiming that they only pretend like they work at Lisa Vanderpump’s West Hollywood hotspot, Madix fired back, assuring the fan that both she and Sandoval work at the bar.

“We do, but ok Tyler,” she wrote on January 6.

Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval are bartenders at SUR Lounge, along with their co-star and friend, Jax Taylor. Meanwhile, a number of their co-stars, including Scheana Marie, Katie Maloney, and Brittany Cartwright, work as waitresses at the restaurant.

Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval began their relationship during Vanderpump Rules Season 3 after Sandoval’s troubled relationship with Kristen Doute, who used to work as a waitress at SUR Restaurant, came to an end. Since then, they’ve been working together at the restaurant’s bar and living together nearby.

Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval faced relationship troubles throughout the sixth season of Vanderpump Rules, but judging by their latest Instagram posts, they are doing just fine at the moment.

In a sneak peek at the sixth season of Vanderpump Rules, Ariana Madix was seen telling Tom Sandoval that they should break up. Then, weeks later, Madix opened up about a past abusive relationship, claiming that the romance has haunted her and caused issues for her and Sandoval.

During tonight’s new episode of the show, Ariana Madix will be seen talking to Lala Kent about her abusive relationship, admitting that her former boyfriend degraded her and made her feel horrible about herself.

To see more of Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval, and their co-stars, including Scheana Marie, Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Katie Maloney, Brittany Cartwright, James Kennedy, Jax Taylor, Tom Schwartz, Lala Kent, and Lisa Vanderpump, tune into new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 6 on Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.