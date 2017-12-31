Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard Make The Cut For The Worst Celebrity Couples Of 2017

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard have been making headlines for the better part of 2017. The couple welcomed their second child over the summer, and from there, things went downhill fast. Duggar may not, and Dillard will not, be appearing on future episodes of Counting On due to a dispute with a fellow network star. Derick made some unkind remarks about Jazz Jennings and the TLC network, and last month, the network confirmed they have severed ties with Dillard.

Aside from the highly publicized battle with Jazz Jennings, Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard came under fire for their use of money donated to them through a GoFundMe account. Accusations flew that the two were scamming fans for money, though it was never actually backed up with facts. Due to all of the controversy and feuds in the name of faith, Duggar and Dillard dominated headlines in the celebrity world. According to the Hollywood Gossip, Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard top the list of worst celebrity couples of 2017.

There has been no word on what Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard will do now that Counting On is no longer an option. They were doing missionary work in El Salvador, but that isn’t going to happen anymore either. Duggar and Dillard are working on ministry here in the United States, but there is no telling when that will pay off. Fans have voiced their concern about what Dillard cost his wife. His comments could have done some heavy damage to the Duggar family, and after what happened with Josh Duggar, another scandal may have meant complete demise.

Being included on the worst celebrity couple list of 2017 isn’t a good thing for Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard. They have faced a lot of backlash over the last few months, and now, there may be no rebounding for them. Duggar hasn’t said much since the network announced they were cutting ties with Dillard, which has shocked some fans. Derick has tweeted about some things, including trying to sway his followers to believe both he and Jill quit Counting On.

As 2017 comes to an end, Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard are looking forward to better days. Both are active on social media and plan to continue to share their lives with fans. Despite having a trying year and being on the receiving end of plenty of harsh commentaries, Duggar and Dillard are excited for what 2018 is going to bring.