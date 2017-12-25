Josh And Anna Duggar’s Son Mason Makes Rare Appearance In Family Christmas Photos

Josh and Anna Duggar celebrated Christmas Eve by going on a triple date with two of Anna’s sisters, and their youngest son Mason went with them. The tiny tot hasn’t appeared in any family photos for months, so Duggar fans will undoubtedly be delighted that he’s pictured in two new Instagram snapshots.

On Sunday, Anna Duggar’s sister Priscilla and her husband David Waller shared a Christmas greeting on their joint Instagram account. Their very merry holiday message included a family photo that was taken at the Florida home of Anna and Priscilla’s parents.

“Merry Christmas! Great to have so many from our family together for Christmas IN Florida!” the couple wrote.

In the photo, Josh Duggar is keeling on the porch steps beside his wife. Anna Duggar is wearing a black sweater with a candy cane heart on it, and her youngest daughter, 2-year-old Meredith, is sitting in her lap. The little girl’s red and white striped tights match her mother’s shirt, and her festive red dress is the same color as Anna’s shiny pumps.

Instead of posing with his parents, 3-month-old Mason is being held by his grandmother. He has the bottom half of his face covered up with his hand, and he’s wearing a white shirt with tiny black suspenders and blue pants. Josh and Anna Duggar’s two oldest children, Mackynzie, 8, and Michael, 6, are standing behind their parents, while 4-year-old Marcus is on the opposite side of the porch with one of his cousins.

The Wallers shared a second photo of Mason that was taken in the evening during a “fun triple date” with Josh and Anna Duggar. The other couple pictured is Priscilla and Anna’s sister Susanna and her husband.

This is the first time Duggar fans have seen pictures of baby Mason since September 14, which is when Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar posted the first photos of their youngest grandson on their family website. Josh Duggar is no longer active on social media, and Anna rarely shares family updates on Twitter these days.

Mason also hasn’t made any appearances on Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s Facebook page, even though the Counting On stars clearly love sharing photos of their grandchildren with their followers. One month after Mason’s birth, they uploaded a photo of Josh and Anna’s four other kids onto Facebook.

It’s unclear why the Duggar family has shared so few photos of Mason, but he is the first of Josh and Anna’s children to be born after the couple’s relationship was rocked by a cheating scandal. In 2015, Josh Duggar admitted to being unfaithful to his wife. As reported by In Touch Weekly, Meredith Duggar was only a month old when her father made his shocking infidelity confession. He immediately checked himself into a faith-based rehab center, where he would remain for over half a year.

Announcing the arrival of Meredith Grace Duggar! 7lbs 14 ozs, 20-1/2in — Anna and Meredith are resting & doing well! pic.twitter.com/HfnuoZcSN7 — Josh Duggar (@joshduggar) July 19, 2015

According to Us Weekly, Mason Garrett Duggar was born at home on September 12.

“The entire family is ecstatic over the arrival of another beautiful blessing,” said Josh and Anna of the newest addition to their family. “We want to thank everyone for your prayers, kind words and well wishes. We appreciate it much more than we could ever express.”