Derick Dillard Says He Was Not Fired From ‘Counting On’ Over Transphobic Comments, Claims He Quit The TLC Show

Derick Dillard has been causing all sorts of controversy online after seemingly breaking the Duggar family’s set of rules and freely expressing his opinions on his social media accounts. These controversies have led to Jill Duggar’s husband being booted out of the Duggar family show, Counting On. However, the 28-year-old reality star clarified that he was never fired from the show.

Derick Dillard will no longer be seen on the TLC reality series Counting On after making inappropriate transphobic comments toward Jazz Jennings. While earlier reports state that Dillard has been fired from the show, Radar Online notes that Derick recently clarified that it was his own decision to leave the show.

Derick explained in a statement that he was “never fired” from Counting On; instead, it was in his best interests to cut ties with the show. Jill Duggar’s husband further stated that this was a decision made months ago, as he and the other members of the Duggar family are already going in a “different direction.”

As most fans can recall, Derick made quite a controversial statement on his social media account, saying that transgender was a myth and going after the I Am Jazz star, Jazz Jennings. In November, TLC issued a statement that Derick will no longer be featured in the upcoming episodes of Counting On.

Following this controversy, many fans have been criticizing Derick, with some saying that Derick is becoming the next Josh Duggar. There have also been reports that Counting On might be canceled over Derick’s harsh comments about being transgender.

Fans felt that it was a wise move for the whole Duggar family and TLC to keep Derick away from Counting On before he stirs up another scandal or controversy, which might be worse than the first ones. After all, the first Duggar family show, 19 Kids and Counting, had to be canceled following the release of Josh’s scandals.

While it still remains to be seen what the future has in store for Derick and what his plans are now that he will no longer star in Counting On, Derick remains active on social media. Dillard recently congratulated Joseph and Kendra Duggar on their pregnancy news.