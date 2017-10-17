Kate Middleton And Queen Elizabeth Are Never Seen Wearing This Beauty Staple

There are a lot of rules when it comes to being a member of the royal family, even when it comes to the way you look. Kate Middleton and Queen Elizabeth always appear with perfect clothes and flawless hair and makeup, but there is one thing you will never see them wearing.

The Duchess of Cambridge and the Queen never wear colored nail polish.

According to OK! Magazine, natural looking nails are a royal requirement and colored nail polish and fake nails are inappropriate when it comes to royal etiquette.

Probably one of the biggest signs that Meghan Markle is about to become a member of the royal family is that when she appeared at the Invictus Games with Prince Harry, she sported a perfect manicure without color.

However, The Express says that the women are allowed to wear barely noticeable nude color shades, and this is something that Queen Elizabeth has been taking advantage of for decades.

For over thirty years the Queen has worn a shade called “ballet slippers” by the British nail polish brand Essie. According to the company website, Essie Weingarten launched the brand in 1981, and it was just a year later that her majesty started wearing her natural shades.

The website also claims that the Queen’s hairdresser sent Essie a letter asking her for the polish because she wouldn’t wear anything else. The Queen’s color of choice is a pale pink and was also worn by Kate Middleton on her wedding day.

The Duchess is a fashion and beauty icon, with her perfect skin and gorgeous hair, and the labels she wears instantly become household names.

PopSugar says that Middleton’s favorite products in her makeup bag include some well-known names but also some hidden gems, including the following.

Bobbi Brown Long-Wear Gel Eyeliner

Lancôme Hypnoses Mascara

Urban Decay Naked Palette 1

Kerastase Bain Satin Shampoo

Nivea Visage Pure & Natural Day Cream

Trilogy Certified Organic Rosehip Oil

Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer

Jo Malone Orange Blossom Cologne

Karin Herzog Vita-A-Kombi 1

Yves Saint Laurent Touché Éclat and, of course,

Essie Allure Nail Polish

[Featured Image by WPA Pool/Getty Images]