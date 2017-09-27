Nearly three decades ago, Marlene Warren was killed by someone carrying flowers and balloons who shot her when she opened her front door. Now Florida police have announced that an arrest has been made in Warren’s death in what was called the case of the killer clown. Sheila Keen Warren, who is now married to Marlene Warren’s widowed husband, has finally been arrested in Virginia, according to the Palm Beach County sheriff’s Sgt. Richard McAfee. McAfee says that people should not be distracted by the fact that Sheila Keen Warren was allegedly dressed as a clown.

“Any murder’s horrific. It doesn’t matter whether you’re wearing a clown costume or not. Taking another person’s life is a horrific incident. It just took us 27 years to bring closure to the victim’s family. Murder cases never go away.”

Sheila Keen Warren was arraigned this morning as the killer clown and is set to be moved back to Florida as soon as possible. Police say that Sheila Keen Warren was always a suspect in the crime, but new technology allowed investigators to test DNA evidence, and reopen the case in 2014. Marlene Warren was shot in the face and killed by a “brown-eyed woman carrying balloons and wearing a clown costume and an orange clown wig on May 26, 1990.”

The killer clown was carrying two balloons, one had Snow White painted on it, the other said: “You’re the Greatest!”

Bob Ferrell, who was the Palm Beach County’s spokesman at the time of the killer clown case said that the case was bizarre, as they were seeking a killer clown with a wig, gloves, and a red bulb nose.

“This is the strangest thing I`ve seen in all my 19 years in law enforcement. It certainly seems well planned out.”

Initially, it was hard to say whether the killer clown was a man or a woman, but it was confirmed that the clown was driving a white Chrysler LeBaron. The killer clown dropped the flowers and balloons on the ground after shooting Marlene Warren, 40, at the front door of her Palm Beach County house.

“She went to the door and there was somebody wearing a clown suit and a clown mask. As she went to take the flowers and balloons, the clown shot her. As far as I know, nothing was said.”

The killer clown seemed to be surprised by the witnesses to the shooting, and ran to the car and drove off. Warren’s two teenage sons and several friends witnessed the shooting. They saw the assailant leave in the LeBaron, which had no license plate.”

Marlene Warren’s mother, 87-year-old Shirley Twing says she is shocked that an arrest has been made 27 years later in the killer clown case.

“I didn’t think that it would ever happen; there’s always hope, but I’d prefer to have her instead. It feels good that they found [the killer clown], but it’s taking me back to the memory of it and it’s kind of hard. I feel like crying now, but I’m glad it’s over.”

The killer clown case left local children terrified, particularly of clowns for a generation, especially because an arrest was never made. It was always thought that Keen Warren was a love rival for Marlene Warren’s husband Michael, and that the killer clown angle was a ruse.

Back in 1990, police were able to trace the killer clown costume back to a store where a clown costume, makeup, an orange wig and red nose were purchased two days before the clown killing took place. Store clerks picked Keen Warren out of a lineup, and orange clown wig fibers were found a Keen Warren’s house, yet the case went cold until 2014.

Oddly, Marlene Warren’s widowed husband married the suspected killer clown on 2002, and the couple moved to Virginia where they have run a restaurant since.

