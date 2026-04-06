$2,800 Bag Sparks Backlash for Melania Trump and MAGA Circle

Many figures within the MAGA orbit have often faced criticism for their lavish lifestyles and expensive fashion choices. Melania Trump, the First Lady, is no exception. Her visit to a Toys for Tots charity event in a nearly $6,000 designer outfit drew significant negative publicity, according to International Business Times.

Critics argued that the look appeared out of touch amid ongoing affordability concerns. The backlash intensified when Melania promoted a $2,800 handbag tied to her charity initiative, Fostering the Future.

About 20% of the proceeds were intended to support the program.

$2,800 ?? That’s a pass, that’s more than my mortgage payment. Nice purse though. — MaggieMae (@Maggs1221) December 5, 2025

Melania also promoted the item on X, writing:

“Thank you, Alexandra Gucci, for creating the beautifully important UNITY handbag.”

Still, critics focused on the steep price tag rather than the charitable angle.

W Magazine has previously noted Melania’s preference for European luxury brands, even during the Trump administration’s “America First” push. During official tours in Asia, she wore labels such as Dior, Gucci and Dolce & Gabbana. The publication added that First Ladies have traditionally been expected to spotlight American designers.

However, it also reported that several designers, including Tom Ford, declined to dress her. Karoline Leavitt, the White House press secretary, faced similar criticism recently. She wore a $990 pair of Gucci Princetown slippers at an event where Donald Trump addressed affordability concerns, according to The List.

On X, critics were quick to call out the optics. One user wrote: “None of them [pumps] their own gas or [buys] their own groceries. They can talk about inflation when they have to walk to five markets to find fair prices or go without.”

Ivanka Trump also drew scrutiny last year while attending the wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez. She shared photos wearing a gown from Oscar de la Renta’s pre-fall 2025 collection, reportedly priced at $9,990, according to The List.

Ready to celebrate the love story of our friends, Lauren Sanchez and @JeffBezos 🎻🌸 pic.twitter.com/Gpb9PNSpTV — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) June 26, 2025

Some critics linked the post to broader political concerns. One response read: “While aid programs are being cut and supplies sit unused, this is what you choose to highlight.”

Elsewhere, Erika Kirk, who became CEO of Turning Point USA after the death of her husband, Charlie Kirk, also faced online scrutiny. A viral TikTok video alleged that she made a $1,000 purchase the day after her husband was assassinated, according to Fox News.

Elizabeth McCoy, a Turning Point USA staffer, later addressed the situation on social media.