Amy Slaton and Michael Halterman's Sudden Divorce Shocked Fans

Although the divorce of 1000-lb Sisters stars Amy Slaton and Michael Halterman has been a major plot development, it is odd that they ended their marriage so quickly given that they didn't appear to be having any marital problems before this season. Even though they had a far-from-ideal marriage, there was never any indication that divorce was ever considered. Now that the ostensibly happy couple is parting ways, nothing will ever be the same, per ScreenRant. Amy and Michael have a lengthy history dating back to their early years. The pair had a picture-perfect family with only a bright future ahead of them when they decided to get married and start a family. Here are 8 reasons why it feels that the decision to split might be suspicious:

1. Amy has always bragged about Michael

Amy regularly featured Michael on her YouTube channel long before she became popular as the 1000-lb Sisters star. She gave her admirers regular updates on their relationship, expressing her pride in having him at her side. She frequently boasted about what a wonderful husband and father Michael was, and she was grateful to have him by her side as they started their new life together as parents. When Michael tested positive for COVID-19 just after Amy gave birth to their second son, Glenn Halterman in 2020, Amy felt as though everything had fallen apart. It's upsetting she wants to divorce him now.

2. Amanda Halterman got divorced soon after Amy did

Amanda Halterman, Amy's sister, and her husband Jason Halterman recently went through a divorce. Since both of their marriages terminated so quickly after one another, it is suspicious that Michael and Jason are brothers as well. It wasn't Amanda's decision to get divorced, and Amanda talked about how hard it was for her to adjust to her new situation on 1000-lb Sisters. As she navigates this new phase in her life, her sons will always come first. Amy's circumstances are very similar to Amanda's in that Michael decided to dissolve their marriage and filed for divorce.

3. Michael has hardly made any mistakes since the show aired

Amy hadn't said anything bad about her husband or complained about Michael until recently. The pair made time for date nights and focused one-on-one time with one other despite their parental duties, whether it was going to an aquarium or a concert. Amy said on Instagram that they were still having a good time and enjoying each other's company. Even as first-time parents, the couple enjoyed a wonderful Christmas, made wonderful memories with Santa Claus, and on Christmas morning, surprised their sons with a new puppy.

4. The divorce follows a lot of fame for the 1000-lb Sisters

Since the show's popularity has recently increased, Michael was the focus of more attention during season four of 1000-lb Sisters. In a short time, he transformed from a helpful spouse to a slothful husband who never offered Amy any assistance. As Amy strained to tend to their two toddlers, Michael sat nearby and continued to enjoy his food while Gage and Glenn fussed and grew restless during their family picnic. This poor decision instantly tarnished his reputation and turned him into an antagonist. Even with all of his accomplishments, his actions at that one moment have eclipsed all of them.

5. There was no mention of their separation, ever

Amy and Michael had never discussed divorce before on 1000-lb Sisters. She has never before displayed any other problems with Michael, save for his failure to step up when Amy needed him during one vulnerable moment. Whether it was rushing out to get her favorite snacks or offering support when she was having anxiety attacks or felt overburdened, he was there for her during her pregnancies and did everything in his power to help her feel at ease and content.

6. Amy seems quite happy as a single mom

Since becoming single, Amy appears to be content with her new relationship status and has gained more self-assurance. She appears happier overall, is dressing differently, and is wearing more makeup. Amy shows a different side of herself on TikTok than she did on 1000-lb Sisters through the images and videos she shares there. She may be a single mother today, but she appears to be relishing the independence that comes with being independent.

7. The two have problematic parenting issues

Everything altered drastically when Glenn, Amy, and Michael's second kid, were brought into the equation. The 1000-lb Sisters actress misjudged how tough it would be to be a parent of two and found it difficult to balance her son's requirements at the same time. The couple's initial unrealistic parenting expectations contributed to their eventual failure. Their relationship has only become worse since the family picnic, although no problems immediately point to Michael. Michael has even filed for a civil restraining order.

8. Divorce could have been Amy's plan all along

Amy's two main life objectives were to become healthier and have children. She had experienced a few breakups before meeting Michael and felt dejected. She may have planned to divorce Michael after having her children, settling more into her role as a mother, and gaining fame from 1000-lb Sisters since he seemed convenient and she had known him for a long time.

