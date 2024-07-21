10 Times Simon Cowell Crossed the Line on the American Idol Show

10 of Simon Cowell's Harshest Remarks for American Idol Contestants

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Kevin Winter

There is no doubt that Simon Cowell was an integral part of American Idol and one of the unforgettable judges. Between 2002 and 2010 he was a powerful member of the panel and played a major role in identifying the future stars. Many thought he was overly harsh at times, but when he did compliment, people knew it meant something. However, Cowell's legacy often revolves around his harsh criticism rather than his positive feedback. Below are 10 times Cowell went over the line when offering his opinions on the show American Idol.

1. Cowell Disrespected David Cook

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By John Lamparski

After the performance episode of American Idol season 7 finale, Cowell commented that David Archuleta had performed the best that night. Such remarks from judges can influence the voting. However, just before Ryan Seacrest announced David Cook as the winner, Cowell surprised everyone with an apology, according to TODAY. He said, "I went back home to watch it. [It] wasn't quite so clear-cut as we called it. And, in fact, David, I will take this opportunity to apologize because I think I was verging on disrespectful with you. And I don't think you deserved that."

2. He Bashed John Stevens for Bad Performance

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Mark Sullivan

John Stevens' performance of Crocodile Rock received scathing critiques from Cowell. He told Stevens, "There was a film director once called Ed Wood, who made one of the worst films of all time called Plan 9 from Outer Space. And, after making it, he said, 'I'm gonna be remembered for this.' That was the musical equivalent." He added, "I'm sorry, John. I mean, because you know I like you, but this is not you. I mean, that was excruciating." There was no need for insulting, as Stevens' expression reflected his awareness that the performance was not perfect.

3. Cowell Slammed Jennifer Hudson

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Manny Hernandez

Cowell had a tough critique of Jennifer Hudson during the competition, stating that the singer was "out of [her] depth," according to Entertainment Weekly. He said, "Don't be facetious. She can sing. The problem is there are people better than her, and I don't think you're capable of doing anything better to have any chance at all of winning this competition against them." However, later on, he praised her. He said, "Even though we had that banter, you and I, it was always that. I always knew how determined you were. You were funny and you took it with grace because you kind of got it. I always thought that about you."

4. He Apologized to Katharine McPhee

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Gregg DeGuire

During American Idol season 5, Katharine McPhee faced some of Cowell's harshest criticism ever. He said, "Katharine, very simple. By choosing that song, it is like coming out here and saying, 'I am as good as Whitney Houston.' You're not. That was the problem." He also labeled the performance as "quite old-fashioned" and "quite cabaret." However, Cowell later apologized and said, "I want to apologize because I don't think this person got the right appraisal. And that person is Katharine." As reported by Good Morning America, Cowell added, "I watched it back and I thought we were unfair. It was a good performance."

5. Cowell Rolled His Eyes at Chris Richardson

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Jason LaVeris

The controversy began when Richardson discussed the Virginia Tech shooting. He said, "My heart and prayers go out to Virginia Tech. I have a lot of friends over there... Be strong." The camera then showed Cowell rolling his eyes. Nigel Lythgoe, executive producer of Idol, later explained this moment. As reported by The Guardian, he said, "This is a sad time for everyone, so it is especially disheartening that a quick camera cutaway could have been misinterpreted. We're sorry for any grief caused by this misunderstanding, but Simon was not reacting to Chris at that point."

6. Cowell Criticized William Hung

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Debra L Rothenberg

When William Hung auditioned, his talent didn't quite leave a mark. He sang Ricky Martin's She Bangs during the audition. Talking about the performance, Cowell said, "William, it's one of actually the worst auditions we've had this year if I'm being honest." As reported by The Things, he added, "I mean, everything about it was grotesque. You can’t dance; you can’t sing; what do you want me to say?" Hung then said, "I already gave my best, and I have no regrets at all." At the start of the audition, Hung also said, "I may not be the best singer, but I sing from the heart."

7. He Bashed Sanjaya Malakar

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Jim Spellman

After Sanjaya Malakar performed Something to Talk About, Cowell said it was "utterly horrendous" and compared it to some of the worst auditions. He also mocked Malakar's choice of song. Meanwhile, as reported by TODAY, Malakar said, “I just didn't focus on the negative. I think it is important to stay positive. There are always going to be people who hate you, and you are always going to have people like you. If you can just be yourself and focus on being positive, I think that is most important.” Even though he wasn't the top performer in the competition, Cowell's harsh criticisms of the teenager seemed unnecessary.

8. Cowell Called Keith Beukelaer “The Worst Singer”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Kate Green

During American Idol Season 2, Keith Beukelaer performed Like a Virgin. However, his audition became infamous, dubbing him the worst singer in the world, according to Billboard. Cowell told him, "Last year I described someone as being the worst singer in America. I think you're possibly the worst singer in the world, based on that performance." Cowell went on to say that Keith had a unique singing style but advised him not to pursue a career in the music industry.

9. He Labeled Kenneth Briggs as a "Bush Baby"

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Larry Marano

The judges' response to Kenneth Briggs sparked online discussions. Cowell's remarks about his appearance followed Briggs' audition with Tearin' Up My Heart. As The New York Times reported, Cowell said, “Your dancing is terrible, the singing was horrendous, and you look like one of those creatures that live in the jungle with those massive eyes. What are they called? Bush baby.” Shortly after, Briggs calmly reminded Cowell that his critique was just one opinion among many, and everyone is entitled to have their opinion.

10. He Made Fun of Mandisa's Weight

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Jason Merritt

In American Idol season 5, Cowell joked about Mandisa's weight, despite all three judges giving the talented singer a golden ticket. Cowell asked, "Do we have a bigger stage this year?" He continued his dig and said, "Forget Frenchie. She's like France." While referring to this, Mandisa said, "Well, you didn't need a bigger stage, but you could have got a bigger chair." She said, "Yes, you hurt me, and I cried. And it was painful. It really was. But I want you to know that I've forgiven you. And that you don't need someone to apologize in order to forgive somebody." As reported by Screenrant, Cowell replied, "Mandisa, I am humbled. Come here. Give me a kiss."