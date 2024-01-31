'Sister Wives' Set to Face Competition from Rival Show About 'Mormon Wives' Amid 'Boring' Plot

Sister Wives might lose popularity and ratings amid the release of a new rival drama, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. The show disappointed the viewers, labeling it "boring" after the Brown family fallout. The plural marriage disintegrated after Christine left the family, followed by Janelle and Meri Brown.

Hulu has announced a series of reality dramas, and among them is a docuseries about a group of Mormon women who are also swingers, according to Deadline. The newest production is in the making, and the streaming service has previously given successful reality dramas like The Kardashians, including another series featuring a pair of WWE stars.

Rob Mills, EVP of Unscripted & Alternative Entertainment at Walt Disney Television, was present at the Realscreen event in New Orleans, revealed, "We have a show that we're working on now that we're excited about, which is about a group of Mormon wives who are also swingers."

The Mormon Wives is produced by Jeff Jenkins Productions, the company behind Netflix's Bling Empire, and is executively produced by Jeff Jenkins, Russell Jay-Staglik, Andrea Metz, Brandon Beck, Ross Weintraub, Reinout Oerlemans, Lisa Filipelli, Danielle Pistotnik and Georgia Berger.

It's another in the series after Hulu streamed Mormon No More in 2022, following a plot of a 30-something married Mormon mom who discovers on the show that she's gay and falls in love with her female friend, who also happened to be another Mormon mom.

Meanwhile, Sister Wives is a topic of discussion on Reddit among fans who have theorized that the reality family drama may not last till the last season. The social media users weighed on the show's future as they believe the ratings have been disappointing lately amid the separate lives of the Brown family.

A Reddit fan, @rrriot-kitty, wrote, "I'd love to continue to see Meri, Christine, Janelle, and the adult kids who are willing to participate's lives. I do not want to see any more from Kody, ever again." A second fan, @nmrcdl, agreed, "Yes! I want to see the meltdown, please..."

Meanwhile, a third fan, @Starky_420_, suggested, "Change the show title to The Original Sister Wives." A fourth Reddit user, @CaliCatLadyx3, echoed, "100000% agree." @littlegamine complained, "Kody and Robyn are boring. I'd like to see a final season with Christine Meri and Janelle moving on, and then the show has run its course."

The twists and turns of polygamist Kody Brown have been filmed on the TLC drama, and the fans watched his three marriages crumbling. One after another, his wives Christine, Janelle, and Meri left the toxic relationship, and now he's only left with one wife, Robyn Brown.

TLC star Kody first rose to fame in 2010 after the show documented his journey and struggles of a polygamous marriage. Despite the complications, the family survived until Christine decided to exit the plural relationship. The 55-year-old told PEOPLE he "could have done a lot better."

"It's been painful, a lot of finger-pointing and blame," acknowledging, "But you have to hope we still have a friendship in the future. Because we're bound forever through our kids."