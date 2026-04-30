Zohran Mamdani Meets King Charles III After Saying He’d Ask for Kohinoor’s Return to India

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani met with King Charles III. This came shortly after he said he would ask the British monarch to return the Kohinoor diamond to India.

King Charles and Queen Camilla arrived in New York on Wednesday, April 29, amid their four-day-long state visit to the United States. On the same day, Mamdani was asked at a press conference if he had anything to say to the King if he met him.

To this, Mamdani replied, “If I were to speak to the King separately from that, I’d probably encourage him to return the Kohinoor diamond.”

Journalist: King Charles will be in New York. What will you say to him? Mamdani: I would highly encourage him to return the Kohinoor Diamond if I were to speak with him pic.twitter.com/J0JhQ4syqf — Shashank Mattoo (@MattooShashank) April 29, 2026

The origin of the famous 105.6-carat diamond is debated. Still, according to Britannica, it is widely believed to have came from in India. Most accounts point to the Kollur mines in present-day Andhra Pradesh. The diamond has been at the center of global attention for centuries now, mostly due to its size, the debate surrounding its ownership, and its links to British colonialism in India.

The East India Company seized the jewel in 1849 after its victory in the Second Anglo-Sikh War. It was then presented to Queen Victoria and has since remained part of the British Crown Jewels. In 1937, the Kohinoor was notably set in Queen Elizabeth’s crown.

It is currently set into a royal crown on display in the Tower of London. Several countries, including India, Pakistan, Iran, and Afghanistan, have claimed ownership over the diamond over the years. India has also repeatedly demanded that the diamond be returned to the country, claiming that it was stolen.

Ahead of King Charles III’s coronation in 2023, speculation was abuzz about whether Queen Camilla would wear the precious gem. However, Buckingham Palace announced that the diamond would not feature in the ceremony, thus avoiding a controversy.

King Charles Shakes Hands with NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani at 9/11 Memorialpic.twitter.com/XplkKTf8sZ — NewsWire (@NewsWire_US) April 29, 2026

Meanwhile, Mamdani’s remarks came just hours before King Charles and Queen Camilla arrived at the wreath-laying ceremony at the National 9/11 Memorial. The royal couple met with the families of the victims of the September 11 attacks, and with the first responders.

Mayor Mamdani was also present at the ceremony, along with other dignitaries.

At the event, he shook hands with King Charles and engaged in a friendly conversation with the monarch.

The royals’ ongoing four-day trip marks Charles’ first visit to the U.S. since he became King. Queen Elizabeth II had made four visits to the country.

Charles and Camilla were welcomed to the White House on Monday, April 27, by President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump. On Tuesday, the US President and the British monarch met in the Oval Office in a closed-door session. King Charles also addressed the Congress. The royal couple then attended a formal state dinner at the White House.