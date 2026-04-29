Body Language Expert Reveals How King Charles Felt After Trump Shared Story About His Mother’s ‘Crush’

A body language expert shared his analysis of King Charles III‘s reaction after President Donald Trump told him that his late mother had a crush on him.

Trump made the revelation during his speech on the South Lawn of the White House on Tuesday, April 28, where he and Melania Trump formally welcomed the King and Queen Camilla to the US during their historic four-day state visit.

Trump shared that his late mother, Mary Anne MacLeod Trump, who was born in Scotland, “loved” the royal family, especially the late Queen Elizabeth II. He also said that she described young Charles as “cute.”

“My mother, I can see it so clearly, I told the King this, she loved the royal family,” Trump said. “And she loved the Queen. Anytime the Queen was involved with a ceremony or anything, my mother would be glued to the television.”

NEW: President Trump turns around to look at King Charles and tells him that his mother had a crush on him. "I also remember her saying very clearly, 'Charles, look, young Charles, he's so cute.'" "My mother had a crush on Charles. Can you believe it? I wonder what she's… pic.twitter.com/31U8dqffXG — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 28, 2026

“I also remember her saying, very clearly, ‘Charles, look, young Charles. He’s so cute,'” Trump said, turning to look at the King, who laughed at the remark. “My mother had a crush on Charles, can you believe it? I wonder what she’s thinking right now.”

The British monarch was seen rolling his eyes and smirking at the president’s comments. The moment quickly caught viewers’ attention online and has since gone viral across social media platforms.

Amid this, body language expert Darren Stanton, speaking for Betfair Casino, assessed Charles’ reaction, and said that the royal appeared to take Trump’s comments in “good humor.”

“He [King Charles] obviously has a very good sense of humor. He rolled his eyes and pulled a slight smirk; it wasn’t negative and appeared to be taken in good humor,” Stanton said.

“They seem to have a really strong bond, and Charles has done an exceptional job on this visit.”

Stanton also opined that the latest US visit by King Charles and Queen Camilla might have “changed the perception” of the British royals for many people.

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According to the expert, King Charles has been able to “disarm” people with his charm and statesmanship during this trip. “Not being a politician himself, alongside his charm, ease, and real statesmanship – which he demonstrated in his speech last night – has really disarmed those he has met on the trip, and you can see that in their more relaxed and loose body language,” Stanton said.

Trump’s remarks came after the Daily Mail published a report earlier claiming that he and King Charles share a common ancestor and are 15th cousins. The media outlet laid out a family tree linking the British monarch and Trump to a Scottish nobleman, John Stewart, 3rd Earl of Lennox, who was the great-grandson of King James II of Scotland.

Stewart’s lineage through his daughter, Lady Helen Stewart, passes through several surnames, including Gordon, Mackay, Munro, Mackay again, and eventually to Macleod, the maiden name of Donald Trump’s mother.

Soon after the report came out, the President shared his excitement on Truth Social and said, “Wow, that’s nice. I’ve always wanted to live in Buckingham Palace!!! I’ll talk to the King and Queen about this in a few minutes!!!”

“My wonderful mother, Mary MacLeod, was born in Stornoway, Scotland, the Hebrides. And that is what they call very serious Scotland, there is no question about it,” Trump said in his speech later.