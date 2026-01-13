Zohran Mamdani and Rama Duwaji Begin a New Chapter – “Humbled To Be Tenants of Gracie Mansion”

NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani and First Lady of New York City, Rama Duwaji, just shared a life update on social media. The power couple now have a new address. Zohran Mamdani shared a series of pictures of his new New York residence, Gracie Mansion.

Zohran Mamdani shared glimpses of his new residence on Instagram. In one of the pictures, he can be seen walking with his wife Rama by his side. Another picture features a box labelled with kitchen goods. In one of the pictures from the carousel post, the couple can be seen unlocking the doorway to their brand-new home.

Rama and I feel lucky to be starting a new chapter the way so many New Yorkers have, by moving to a new part of the city. We’re grateful for the welcome to the UES and humbled to be tenants of Gracie Mansion, a home that belongs to the people. pic.twitter.com/1fPZ59Qzel — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) January 13, 2026

Zohran Mamdani captioned his Instagram entry, “Rama and I feel lucky to be starting a new chapter the way so many New Yorkers have, by moving to a new part of the city.”

The house is reportedly spread across 1,000-square-foot and is stationed in the luxe Upper East Side of Manhattan. Mamdani added, “We’re grateful for the welcome to the UES and humbled to be tenants of Gracie Mansion, a home that belongs to the people.”

Netizens were quick to congratulate Mamdani and Rama Duwaji on the move. Supermodel Gigi Hadid commented on the post on Instagram: “Guest(s) in Residence.” An Instagram user added, “Next up: adopt a mayoral cat.”

Another one added, “Thank you for recognizing that your new home still belongs to the people. Some elected individuals find that concept hard to grasp.”

Zohran Mamdani is the first Indian-American Muslim and the youngest mayor of New York City. He ran against independent candidate Andrew Cuomo and Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa. The 34-year-old leader is the son of acclaimed Indian filmmaker Mira Nair and Ugandan scholar Mahmood Mamdani.

Mamdani was sworn in as the New York City Mayor earlier this month. “We will govern without shame and insecurity, making no apology for what we believe. I was elected as a democratic socialist, and I will govern as a democratic socialist. I will not abandon my principles for fear of being deemed radical. Who does New York belong to? For much of our history, the response from City Hall has been simple: It belongs only to the wealthy and well-connected. City Hall will deliver an agenda… where government looks and lives like the people it represents,” Zohran Mamdani vowed during his inauguration ceremony.

Bernie Sanders publicly swears in Zohran Mamdani as NYC mayor pic.twitter.com/mPYmwwx00o — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 1, 2026

Meanwhile, Rama Duwaji, an artist, opened up on the extensive media coverage she received, and especially to pieces referring to her as “Zohran Mamdani’s wife” and she told The Cut, “I realized that it was not just his thing but our thing. I wasn’t necessarily offended, but it was more the perception of being seen as someone’s wife. I was spiralling about how, that night, the first article to come out was like, ‘Who Is Zohran Mamdani’s Wife?’ Blah, blah, blah, blah.”

Duwaji also designed the typography and design elements and the overall visual identity of Mamdani’s winning mayoral campaign last year. Rama’s work has been showcased in New York Times, Vice, The Washington Post, and London’s Tate Modern museum.

If reports are to be believed, Rama Duwaji and Zohran Mamdani met on the popular dating app platform Hinge, and the two got hitched in February last year, in New York.