“I Was Spiraling” – Rama Duwaji Breaks Silence on Being Labeled ‘Zohran Mamdani’s Wife’

Rama Duwaji, who will become New York‘s first Gen Z first lady in January next year, has said in a recent interview with The Cut that she “spiraled” after there was extensive media coverage and with articles calling her ‘Zohran Mamdani’s Wife.’

Rama Duwaji, who is a bit of a social media recluse, opened up on life, career, and her upcoming role as New York City’s First Lady, in her very first interview.

The Syrian-American illustrator and animator told The Cut, “I realized that it was not just his thing but our thing. I wasn’t necessarily offended, but it was more the perception of being seen as someone’s wife. I was spiralling about how, that night, the first article to come out was like, ‘Who Is Zohran Mamdani’s Wife?’ Blah, blah, blah, blah.”

Rama Duwaji, wife of Zohran Mamdani, graces the cover of The Cut: “First Lady of New York City” pic.twitter.com/10mxhwLZhD — Pop Base (@PopBase) December 23, 2025

Rama Duwaji added that the media coverage about her, especially with little acknowledgment of her work or career, did “upset” her. “And I was so upset because that one article showed up when you searched my name and not an interview I did on my art, or my work, or the things that I’ve done and the achievements that I’ve had as an artist,” she said. “And now there’s, like, a bajillion of them,” Rama Duwaji was quoted as saying by The Cut.

The 28-year-old also opened up on what are her thoughts on becoming New York’s First Lady next month. “It is surreal to hear. I think there are different ways to be first lady, especially in New York,” Rama Duwaji said.

She added during the interview, “When I first heard it, it felt so formal and like, not that I didn’t feel deserving of it, but it felt like…Me? Now, I embrace it a bit more and just say, ‘There are different ways to do it.’”

The artist added, “At the end of the day, I’m not a politician. I’m here to be a support system for Z and to use the role in the best way that I can as an artist. There are so many artists trying to make it in the city, so many talented, undiscovered artists making the work with no instant validation, using their last paycheck on material. I think using this position to highlight them and give them a platform is a top priority.”

Talking about her career goals, Rama said, “I’m definitely not stopping that. Come January, it’s something that I want to continue to do.”

Rama holds a Master’s degree in illustration as a visual essay from the School of Visual Arts in New York, and she helped in designing the typography and design elements and the overall visual identity of her husband Zohran Mamdani’s winning mayoral campaign, per CNN.

Meet New York’s First Lady — Rama Duwaji. An artist, storyteller, and the creative force behind Zohran Mamdani’s vibrant campaign identity. From Houston to New York, her journey tells a story of art, roots, and reinvention. But who really is Rama Duwaji, the woman shaping colours… pic.twitter.com/HUCHdNqBDt — Mojo Story (@themojostory) November 5, 2025

Rama’s work has been published in The New York Times, Vice, The Washington Post, and London’s Tate Modern museum, among other avenues. Rama Duwaji and Zohran Mamdani reportedly met on the dating app platform Hinge, and they got married in February this year, in New York.

Zohran Mamdani is the first Indian-American Muslim and the youngest mayor of New York City. Mamdani ran against independent candidate Andrew Cuomo and Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa. The 34-year-old leader is the son of acclaimed Indian filmmaker Mira Nair and Ugandan scholar Mahmood Mamdani.