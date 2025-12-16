“Most Reluctant Actor” Zohran Mamdani Turned Down This Iconic Role in Mom Mira Nair’s Series

Zohran Mamdani, mayor-elect of New York City, might be a ‘Suitable Boy’ for multiple roles but acting isn’t it. The reason we brought this up today is that film veteran Mira Nair spilled the beans on the iconic acting gig rejected by her son Zohran Mamdani.

Mira Nair, who is basking in the glory of 25 years of her film Monsoon Wedding, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, revealed that her son Zohran Mamdani turned down the lead role in her 2020 series A Suitable Boy. “He’s the most reluctant actor you’ll ever meet,” Mira Nair told The Hollywood Reporter India.

For those unversed, A Suitable Boy is an adaptation of Vikram Seth’s sprawling novel of the same name. When asked if Zohran Mamdani ever thought of joining films, Mira Nair said, “I literally offered him the role of the suitable boy – the main role in A Suitable Boy.”

The filmmaker added during the interaction, “And again, like with many of my things, if I need an actor to read opposite an actress or something, and if he’s home, he’s always been willing. But for A Suitable Boy – I really wanted him to play that role. And he didn’t.”

Mira Nair revealed the reason her son rejected the main role in A Suitable Boy. “He said, ‘A lot of people die to be offered these things, but I don’t.’ He was the most reluctant actor. He never wanted it, and I had to accept that. And I was also grateful, because he knew he didn’t need it – that need people have to be an actor – he didn’t have that,” she revealed.

The legendary director continued, “But he’s got the goods. I always saw the charisma and the ability he has to actually make joy, to connect with people on a very direct and unfettered level. I’ve always loved that.”

A little backgrounder for those who require one – Mira Nair’s adaptation of A Suitable Boy was about the story of Rupa Mehra (Mahira Kakkar), who wishes to find a suitable boy for her 19-year-old daughter Lata (played by Tanya Maniktala).

The show featured Tabu, Ishaan Khatter, Namit Das, Ram Kapoor, Vijay Raaz, Vijay Varma, Sharvari Deshpande, Manoj Pahwa, and Shahana Goswami in key roles. The series, which was released in 2020, was directed by Mira Nair, and it was written by Andrew Davies.

The closest Zohran Mamdani got to appearing on the silver screen was in the Queen of Katwe. “But I’ve got no chance of getting him into a movie. We threw a shirt on him for Queen of Katwe – besides the music he did – but yes, there is a shot where he plays a kid in that film, briefly. Otherwise, no. Now there’s no chance. He never wanted to, but I’d love it if he did. I’d love it,” Mira Nair said.

Coming back to Zohran Mamdani, his father is Ugandan scholar Mahmood Mamdani. He is the first Indian-American Muslim and the youngest mayor of New York City. Mamdani ran against independent candidate Andrew Cuomo and Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa.

Mamdani recently occupied headline space for his much-awaited meeting with Donald Trump, during which the President showered him with praise.