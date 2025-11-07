Zohran Mamdani’s Historic Win on New York Post Cover—Sold Out in Ten Minutes

Everyone is thrilled about the victory of Zohran Mamdani as the mayor-elect of New York City. Every newspaper and news outlet has its own take on Mamdani’s win, but one stood out. The New York Post cover shares more than just one emotion after the big news.

And it has made the newspaper cover sell out at multiple stands. The cover reads, “On Your Marx, get set, Zo! Socialist Mamdani wins the race for mayor.” It’s a clever pun, and everyone is a fan. One user posted about framing the cover.

Another one commented, “This is so annoying. Stop making him look cooler than he actually is.” Everyone knows how cool Mamdani is when he shows dance moves to Bollywood songs, threatens ICE agents or supports the right social causes.

I almost feel sorry for the NY Post. For months, they’ve tried every possible tactic to smear and insult Mamdani, from racist and religious attacks to even mocking his choice of music artists. And now that he’s won, they can’t even conceal their embarrassment. pic.twitter.com/14NiK4bkvs — Dr Ahmad Rehan Khan (@AhmadRehanKhan) November 5, 2025



Since the newspaper was sold out almost everywhere, one person posted, “It’s 2 pm and I can’t find a single issue of the NY Post to buy lol. Everyone had the same idea today.” Someone also shared a photo of a stand with a ‘No N.Y. Post’ signboard. These people may still have a chance of grabbing the cover if they are ready to pay up to $50.

Those who managed to get the cover earlier are selling theirs on eBay. One listing on the site has the issue priced at $355 to make some serious money. Needless to say, the Red Apple headline with Mamdani holding a Soviet design hammer and sickle is a hit among his fans.

One of the supporters called the artwork a genius and credited its ‘shock factor’, which could be a reason for it selling out. Aaron Saleh, who owns a deli, said the copies sold out in an hour after opening at 6 am. He is also getting calls from people to inquire about more copies.

Zohran Mamdani’s victory: The New Yorker vs. New York Post covers. pic.twitter.com/rXlmuwJE7p — Ostap Yarysh (@OstapYarysh) November 5, 2025



Some people were not happy about the missed opportunity for the profits they could have made reselling the cover. One user appreciated the newspaper, “Everything about New York is incredible, including its weirdest newspaper.”

Many people are posting selfies with the cover. They are also pointing out how the New York Post had several damaging headlines for Mamdani before he won. Despite that, they are loving the new cover!