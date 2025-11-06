Zohran Mamdani Met His Wife on a Dating App – And Their Story Is Bringing Back Faith in Real Connection

New York’s youngest mayor since 1892, Zohran Mamdani is making headlines for all the right reasons. Mamdani’s use of social media to rally voters made his victory a landmark moment in U.S. politics.

Besides his politics and promises that brought Mamdani under the spotlight, his marriage to Rama Duwaji has also captured public attention. Mamdani met Duwaji, a Syrian-American illustrator on the popular dating app Hinge and the fact that they were in a successful relationship leading to marriage this year has resonated with a generation still searching for connection on dating apps.

During his victory speech, Mamdani mentioned his wife, saying, “To my incredible wife, Rama, hayati [‘my life’ in Arabic]. There is no one I would rather have by my side in this moment, and in every moment.”

They met on Hinge and now she’s First Lady of New York,,, keep swiping ladies pic.twitter.com/JdvJTIw3Ex — Rodericka Applewhaite (@Rodericka) November 5, 2025

Now, his love story is going viral on social media. Taking to X, one user posted a picture of Mamdani with his parents and wife, with the caption, “They met on Hinge and now she’s First Lady of New York, keep swiping ladies.”

The post quickly got traction with netizens coming up with all kinds of comments. While some expressed hope and showed renewed interest in dating apps, some remained skeptical and refused to fall for the success of Mamdani’s love story. A few also pointed out that Mamdani and Duwaji had met in 2021 and now recently, suggesting that the dating scene has gotten worse over the years.

One user commented, “Not ur Hinge guys keep the app deleted.” Another one added, “How I feel finding out they met on 2021 COVID hinge not the slop we have today.” A third one chimed in, saying, “I refuse to download dating apps but this has sparked my interest.”

Another user was quite straightforward in their response, saying, “Not falling for that propaganda.” While the response to the tweet showed mixed reactions, it is clear that people are as thoroughly interested in Mamdani’s personal life as they are in his politics.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Showsha (@showsha_)

A self-described democratic socialist, Mamdani’s win during Donald Trump’s second term is politically striking. Trump had publicly urged New York City voters not to back Mamdani and had even threatened to cut federal funding if the 34-year-old was elected as the Mayor.

However, Trump’s words and threats could not sway the voters of New York and Mamdani made a historic win. During his Mayoral campaign, Mamdani promised to solve practical problems like the housing crisis and also mentioned that if elected he would work for free bus rides across the city along with better child health care.

With a fairytale love story and a sweeping political win, Mamdani is standing as the flag bearer of hope in the US at this moment. It now remains to be seen how successfully he delivers his promises while tackling an opponent like President Trump.