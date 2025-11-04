How Rama Duwaji Helped Design Her Husband Zohran Mamdani’s Rise

If New York City elects Zohran Mamdani, it won’t just get a new mayor, it will get a design-savvy, politically outspoken first lady-in-waiting whose influence is already shaping how the city sees him.

Rama Duwaji Mamdan is not the typical spouse of a politican, the kind who hosts galas and events just the supportive spouse smiling from the sidelines. Duwajii, a Syrian-American designer, worked hard behind the scenes of her husband’s campaigns.

Duwaji has a master’s degree in illustration as visual essay from the School of Visual Arts in New York. And yes, Mamdani has bragged about his wife, saying, “Rama isn’t just my wife, she’s an incredible artist who deserves to be known on her own terms.”

According to CNN, Duwaji played a key role in crafting how Mamdani’s political movement looks and feels. She even helped develop the typography and design elements that have become his campaign’s visual signature.

Duwaji’s clever fingerprints are all over Mamdani’s yellow bodega signs. Instead of hiring a marketing firm, Diwaji helped to build the brand’s signature identity. From the sharp sans-serif fonts, earthy palettes, and grassroots-poster aesthetic, she carefully portrayed her husband’s visual political story before he even opened his mouth.

Diwaji’s design is a quiet nod to how visual identity can drive authenticity in progressive politics.

But, Diwaji isn’t just a designer. She also has her own opinions and voice that she has used in the past. On her social media pages, she has shown her support for her Palestine through her art. Of course, these views could be both a strength and a complication for her husband’s administration. Hindustan Times notes that she’s been unapologetic in her criticism of Israeli policy. She has also been vocal about the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

That passion, while consistent with Mamdani’s democratic-socialist platform, could complicate his relationships with federal or state partners. On the home front, New York is home to the largest population of Jewish people outside Israel. And on a broader level, Democrats are very cautious as they navigate Israel and Palestine’s politics.

Media Studies Professor Lisa Burns told CNN, “What she is posting has been in line with many of the things that Mamdani has talked about… I’m starting to see some of that work merging, where the advocacy work that she is doing will support the work he is doing, even if it’s separate, as opposed to detracting from it.”

Earlier this year, New York Post revealed that the couple secretly wed in a private Dubai ceremony, as well as a “civil ceremony at the clerk’s office.”

The union blended tradition and modernity, much like their politics. The Mamdanis wedding photos drew the attention of thousands of followers. It fueled the curiosity about the woman beside one of New York’s most unconventional mayors. Duwaji now has an Instagram following of more than 175,000 followers with some already calling her their first lady.

Cosmopolitan’s profile of Mamdani and Juwadi leaned into their romance. While some may take away that they are a modern couple who met on the dating app, Hinge, the deeper story is that theirs is a story of the meeting of minds.

Juwadi isn’t just Mamdani’s partner, friend, or wife. She’s an intrinsic part of the campaign’s operating system. Even if she operates in the background.

As Zohran Mamdani makes bold new political moves, Duwaji has already proved that she will be a different kind of first lady. With her creativity, designer flair, and unabashed opinions, a political spouse may never look the same again.

For now, though, the message is unmistakable. In Mamdani’s New York, the revolution has a designer’s eye.