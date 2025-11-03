Obama Offers to Be Mamdani’s “Sounding Board” as NYC Mayoral Race Nears

Former President Barack Obama reached out to New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani on Saturday, offering to act as a “sounding board” if Mamdani wins the Nov. 4 general election.

According to The Guardian the call, included praise for his campaign’s energy and messaging, especially its appeal to younger voters. Obama made clear, however, that he was not formally endorsing Mamdani, continuing his usual practice of avoiding direct intervention in municipal races.

34-year-old Mamdani, a Uganda-born Democrat and state assembly member, currently leads the race in polls ahead of his main rival, former Governor Andrew Cuomo, and Republican Curtis Sliwa, per Reuters. His platform proposes major policy shifts: higher taxes on the city’s wealthiest, a corporation tax increase, frozen stabilized rents, and expanded public housing.

During the call, says New York Post, Obama reportedly discussed some of the real-world challenges ahead, staffing an administration, executing high-stakes promises, and navigating a progressive agenda in a diverse city like New York. A spokesperson for Mamdani said he “appreciated President Obama’s words of support and their conversation on the importance of bringing a new kind of politics to our city.”

The timing of the call is also significant. Obama also campaigned in other states this weekend, underscoring the national Democratic Party’s interest in his outreach, per NDTV.

Even though the call was not a full endorsement, it could be seen as a subtle sign of support. It may even energise Mamdani’s base and raise his national profile.

But the moment also carries risk. Mamdani’s views on Israel and his identification with democratic socialism are already drawing criticism within the Democratic Party and from Jewish-American communities.

Obama could also be trying to gauge the public’s perception. He could be aligning himself with a rising progressive figure while trying not to alienate the moderate wing of the party.

Some party strategists caution that the “sounding board” offer may invite more questions than clarity. Is this a soft endorsement? A mentoring gesture? Or simply a congratulatory call from a former president?

No matter how you see it, it’s clear that Obama sees potential in Mamdani’s candidacy.

Mamdani took many people by surprisee when he defeated Cuomo in the Democratic primary in June. Since then, he has raised small-donor funds, gained endorsements from high-profile Democrats like Vice-President Kamala Harris and Governor Kathy Hochul, and surged in polls.

Obama remains influential in Democratic politics, even though he left the White House in 2017. Rather than formally entering races himself, he can offer his influence in a different way. He could do this by guiding up-and-coming leaders behind the scenes.

If Mamdani wins, they could form a working relationship anchored in mutual vision and mutual risk. If he falls, Obama’s gesture could come back to haunt him.

The call shows more than just politeness. It signals strategy, alignment and maybe even a recalibration within the Democratic Party. Mamdani may be running for New York City mayor, but the message is already national: the next generation of progressive leaders has arrived, and one of its architects is listening.