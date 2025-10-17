‘I Would Work With Him’ — Mamdani’s Bold Message to Trump Stuns Cuomo in NYC Mayoral Clash

New York City is getting ready for its mayoral elections, and in the process, the latest New York City mayoral debate took place. During the debate, the three major candidates, State Assemblymember Zohran Mamdani, former Governor Andrew Cuomo, and Republican activist Curtis Sliwa, participated. It was clear from the onset that all three candidates had a sharp contrast over their plans to manage the city’s future and its relationship with the capital.

The election is scheduled for November, and this debate came just weeks before the final date. It showcased how different the opinions and ideologies ran among the candidates over housing, public safety and governance style.

DEBATE NIGHT DRAMA: Things got heated in the NYC mayoral debate — Cuomo questioned Mamdani’s experience, and Mamdani shot back that Cuomo lacks integrity. New York politics just turned into a boxing match. 🥊 Who do you think landed the harder punch? Thoughts? ⬇️ 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/iHcrdvBw8z — Tony Lane 🇺🇸 (@TonyLaneNV) October 17, 2025

The response to how they will maintain their relationship with President Trump also elicited different responses from all three.

Zohran Mamdani has been widely considered the front-runner. He used the debate to present himself as both progressive and pragmatic. He was asked how he would handle a hostile White House under Donald Trump, and he had a response not everyone expected. Mamdani said that he would “absolutely work with the president” to deliver for New Yorkers.

“Our people need affordable housing and lower living costs,” Mamdani said. “If that means picking up the phone to make that happen, I’ll do it.”

His comments after President Trump’s threats on Truth Social, where he said he would withhold federal funds from “FAKE Communist promises.”, as he likes to call Zohran Mamdani.

Andrew Cuomo had earlier served as the governor of New York and had to resign in 2021. His response was one of caution, where he emphasized his experience working with Trump during the pandemic. He claimed that good leadership is all about “knowing when to fight and when to negotiate.”

Cuomo, however, was more keen on attacking Mamdani. He called the potential democratic candidate “an idealist who’s never managed anything close to the complexity of New York City.” He said this in reference to the city’s $115 billion budget and 300,000 employees.

Silwa is the perennial Republican candidate and founder of the Guardian Angels. He has been leaning heavily on a law-and-order message. So far, he has pledged to hire 7,000 additional police officers. He also plans to expand patrols in subways and public housing.

“New Yorkers are tired of feeling unsafe,” Sliwa declared. “You can’t have prosperity without public safety.”

Mamdani and Cuomo went hard at each other over Israel, Gaza, Netanyahu, antisemitism and more. Watch tonight’s NYC Mayoral debate in 3 minutes. pic.twitter.com/QP1gBVdJFW — Zeteo (@zeteo_news) October 17, 2025

The divide over policing was one of the biggest highlights of the debate. Where Cuomo agrees with Silva and himself plans to add 5,000 officers to the police department, Mamdani has rejected the idea and the need for expansion.

He has argued that resources should instead go to social services, youth programs, and mental health response teams.

“Safety doesn’t come from more cops,” he said. “It comes from stability — housing, jobs, and dignity.”

As the campaign enters its final stretch, the debate highlighted a broader question for New Yorkers. Whether the city’s future lies in a thoughtful progressive vision, a return to establishment governance, or a revival of tough-on-crime politics.

For now, Mamdani appears to be convincing a plurality of voters that his mix of idealism and realism is the path forward.