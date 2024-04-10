Zendaya Found the Intimacy Coordinator on the Set of ‘Challengers’ to Be 'Very Helpful'

Zendaya has shared that having an intimacy coordinator on the set of her new movie, Challengers, was extremely beneficial. The film, which revolves around love, relationships, and tennis, features Zendaya alongside Josh O’Connor and Mike Faist. Directed by the same director as Call Me by Your Name and Bones and All, the movie premiered in Rome, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. In this new film by Luca Guadagnino, known for his work on Dune, Zendaya portrays the character of former tennis prodigy Tashi Duncan, who endeavors to reignite her husband Art's tennis career.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Daniele Venturelli

Moreover, Guadagnino's film is centered around the erotic and emotional tension that exists between the characters. Speaking about filming the movie's more erotic scenes, Zendaya said, “We had an intimacy coordinator which was fantastic and very helpful because it was important that we felt safe.” She expanded on the subject by delving into the eroticism and sensuality depicted in the project. According to Digital Spy, she further said, “I spoke with my colleagues so that we could find a way to feel at ease. We played tennis together, we went out together, we rehearsed together. We got to bond and feel good with each other.”

Wow! Blown away by Challengers tonight. Electric performances (Zendaya in particular reaches new heights), delicious drama both on and off the tennis courts, and a superbly utilised score by Reznor and Ross too. My new favourite Luca, and an immediate 2024 fave. pic.twitter.com/poBi9u2fFq — Amon Warmann (@AmonWarmann) April 9, 2024

Moreover, Faist agreed to this and said, “We were able to spend time together during rehearsals and beyond, especially with Josh. We were able to get to know each other as people before we could get into the film. We created a real friendship that created the basis of the film.” Furthermore, this marked O’Connor's second collaboration with an Italian director, following his work in Alice Rohrwacher’s La Chimera. He said, “It was an honor to be directed by Luca. The script was great, as was the cast and being able to work with Mike and Zendaya. To be honest, what attracted me to accepting the role of Patrick is that he is so different from me.”

O’Connor is set to appear in Guadagnino's upcoming film, an adaptation of Separate Rooms by Italian writer Pier Vittorio Tondelli. Meanwhile, following its premiere last week, Challengers has garnered enthusiastic reviews. Additionally, Zendaya has previously discussed her approach to her role in the film. She said, "I felt like it was a good step into a more, I guess you could say, 'grown-up' role and into that next phase. It was a little bit scary to take on, which I think is a good feeling. To be like, 'Ooh, can I do this?' You could run from that feeling and stay safe and comfortable, or you can go, 'You know what, f**k it'."

“when rachel and i read the script, the first thing we did was call zendaya bc we were sure that there was no one in the world who could play this part except her.”



she is so incredibly loved and trusted in 🥹 #challengers pic.twitter.com/gpfAhBmeco — - (@dayasbear) April 7, 2024

Challengers was initially slated to open the Venice Film Festival last year, but its premiere was delayed due to the writers' and actors' strikes that impacted Hollywood in 2023. Another factor played a crucial role in bringing Challengers to fruition. “Passion. Everyone was completely involved in the project and absolutely wanted it to become a reality,” O’Connor revealed. Following several months of delays, Challengers is set to premiere in Italian theaters on April 24, followed by its US release on April 26.