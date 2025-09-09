“You Are Disgracing Our Country” – White House’s AI Labubu Doll Post Leaves Internet Stunned and Furious

Ever since Donald Trump took office for the second time, he and his orbit have made headlines for mostly wrong reasons. The White House’s latest move only fuels those controversies. Yes, the Trump White House has once again managed to baffle the internet. This time with a post that looks less like an official statement and more like something ripped straight from meme culture.

The official White House social media pages dropped a bizarre AI-made image of a Labubu doll box. Only this wasn’t the cutesy collectible people recognize, it was stamped with the words: “Deported Edition Labubu, Sexual Predator, Illegal Alien Arrested by ICE.” At the bottom of the box, in big bold letters, it simply read “Deported!” And just in case anyone thought it was a joke from some random account, the official White House seal was right there on the design.

WTF. Maybe Labubus are demonic. 👹 pic.twitter.com/emLoU6nDHQ — The White House (@WhiteHouse) September 8, 2025

The box art itself wasn’t subtle either. Snow and ice framed the edges, an obvious nod to ICE, Immigration and Customs Enforcement. And instead of the wide-eyed toy, the box had a shackled cartoon figure. According to the White House’s own follow-up post on X, that figure was created after Cristian Soto-Galeano, a Guatemalan citizen who had just been detained by ICE in New Orleans.

Then caption read, “WTF. Maybe Labubus are demonic.” The line seemed to be a wink at a recent South Park episode, where characters held a mock demonic ritual with the dolls.

It didn’t take long for the backlash to kick in. People were stunned not so much at the use of AI, but at the fact that this came from the official White House account. “You really are not serious people and you should resign from your posts. You are disgracing our country with this, but I think you know that,” wrote one user. Another person commented, “Had to triple check to make sure this was the actual White House account.”

This wasn’t it. There were more comments coming in. “The White House has been reduced to memes, gifs, and trolling. America is seen as a joke under Trump,” said Jon Wiltshire.

And the truth is, this isn’t a one-off. The Trump-era White House has posted plenty of AI oddities before. Trump dressed as the Pope, as Superman, even towering inside the Roman Colosseum. Each time, it has left the internet confused and scratching their heads in confusion, mockery, and the question of whether this is really what the most powerful office in the world wants its image to be.

No one has ever come forward to say exactly who runs the accounts, but most assume that Communications Director Steven Cheung has the final sign-off on what goes out. With each new post, the sense grows that the White House isn’t just dabbling in memes, it’s governing through them.