Last Thursday, Donald and Melania Trump hosted a tech dinner at the White House, attended by all Silicon Valley big shots, including Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg. However, the First Lady didn’t seem to be pleased with the Facebook mogul during the high-profile event last week.

The discussions at the table were centered around leveraging artificial intelligence and America’s position among the leaders of global AI invention.

However, it wasn’t the intense discussion that garnered people’s attention, but rather a very subtle moment from the evening. Zuckerberg, who was seated next to Trump, was caught on camera speaking with someone across him. However, at that same moment, the POTUS was seen answering a reporter’s question. While the Republican leader himself didn’t notice Zuckerberg, his wife did. Melania didn’t appear to be pleased with how the Meta founder was not paying attention to her husband speaking, and was busy conversing with someone else.

On X (formerly Twitter), one user shared a clip from the dinner, which had already garnered over 1.5 million views, 19,000 likes, and over 1,500 fellow users commenting. “Mark Zuckerberg at the White House tech dinner was TALKING while the President was speaking,” wrote Johnny St. Pete, who originally shared the now-viral video.

🔥Mark Zuckerberg at the White House tech dinner was TALKING while the President was speaking. Melania noticed & was not happy. Etiquette rules….When the President stands in The White House NOBODY SITS & When the President speaks in The White House…NOBODY SPEAKS. pic.twitter.com/SfWeR4vBCv — Johnny St.Pete (@JohnMcCloy) September 7, 2025

“Melania noticed and was not happy. Etiquette rules…when the President stands in the White House, NOBODY SITS, and when the President speaks in the White House…NOBODY SPEAKS,” he added in the caption.

Many X users seem to agree with St. Pete. Some called out the Meta founder for being mannerless at the table. “Zuckerberg has no class whatsoever. Rude beyond belief!” one wrote, while another added, “So disrespectful.”

Zuckerberg has no class whatsoever. Rude beyond belief! — TheNan (@TheNanCooks) September 7, 2025

“While seated next to him…unreal lack of awareness,” a third added. Another wrote, “Zuckerberg appears to have no manners.” Some commentators also noticed how Melania didn’t shy away from expressing how he truly felt over Zuckerberg’s table manners.

So disrespectful — MAGAGeorgia (@jsherman376) September 7, 2025

“Melania doesn’t seem like the type of person who misses much. Big asset to @realDonaldTrump,” one wrote. A second added, “She carries herself with such grace, warmth, and strength that it’s hard not to admire her. Any man would consider himself profoundly fortunate to call a woman like Melania his wife!!”

However, many also think that Melania wasn’t particularly unimpressed with Mark; rather, it was someone else. “I don’t think it was just Zuckerberg, honestly. Who were the people right across from the President?” asked one.

“The woman is playing with the man’s hair on his neck. And the guy next to him doesn’t seem to be paying attention either. I think she’s looking at all of them like they are rude and disrespectful,” a second added.