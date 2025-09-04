Donald Trump’s Face Now Stamps Every White House Résumé on LinkedIn – Yes, Even Barack Obama’s!

The Trump White House managed to find a peculiar way to stick around on the resumes of everyone who has ever worked there, even the former presidents! The official White House LinkedIn page decided to switch things up and replace its standard emblem with a portrait of Donald Trump. Now, every person who has the White House listed on their profile has a picture of Trump plastered right on their professional page. Donald Trump photobombs every profile of anyone who’s ever been part of the administration.

Whether you’re talking about Barack Obama or Joe Biden‘s old team, they all have his image peering over their shoulders. It’s the LinkedIn equivalent of a prank and classic political trolling.

Steven Cheung, who’s the director of communications at the White House, didn’t hold back when he claimed credit for the prank. This happened after Jeremy Edwards, who used to be a spokesperson for Joe Biden, posted a screen grab on X (formerly Twitter), complaining about how surprisingly popular Trump was becoming on LinkedIn.

Cheung’s reaction was simple: “That’s the whole point, dummy. Trolololololol.”

But Edwards wasn’t about to let it slide without firing back. He said, “Thanks for the explainer, dumb—. I guess I should just be grateful that it’s not your face I have to see whenever I open the app. Appreciate you looking out for us!”

This spat didn’t take long to blow up on social media, with people arguing whether it was a prank or childish drama. Now, here’s the deal with LinkedIn company pages: they show the current profile picture of everyone who’s ever worked there, alongside employees’ names.

So, what happened when the White House swapped its usual seal for a picture of Donald Trump? It basically turned every LinkedIn profile with a connection to the place into an accidental billboard for his campaign!

The White House is now posting on LinkedIn and made their profile picture a picture of Trump’s face, which means if you worked for the White House in the past, and it’s on your profile, people see Trump’s face. I guess that’s what I get for using LinkedIn. pic.twitter.com/08c5HoMI0P — Jeremy Edwards (@jeremymarrell) September 2, 2025

This is Donald Trump’s style on social media — playful, disrupting the order of things, and waiting for everyone to start talking about it. And let’s not forget, now Barack Obama has to deal with Trump’s mug tied to his own presidency. It’s the icing on a cake of trolling.

Setting aside the political banter for a moment, this situation shows us how social media and branding are deeply connected in the world of politics. By simply changing their profile pictures, Donald Trump’s team managed to take over a platform that’s usually about finding jobs and making business connections.

Now it is a place to show off political might!

Obama’s LinkedIn page now has Trump on it after the WH changed its profile picture pic.twitter.com/DHxhc19fEs — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) September 3, 2025

This visual takeover of Trump’s face on thousands of professional pages reminds us that brand power goes beyond typical campaign ads or speeches we’re used to. It’s a sneaky move, but it’s sure making waves in the political circles of LinkedIn for weeks to come.