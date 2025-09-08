White House Slams ‘Pathetic’ Celebrities Upset Over Delays Caused by Trump’s US Open Appearance

The White House did not refrain from blasting celebrities following the ruckus caused by Donald Trump’s attendance at the US Open. Several celebrities who had to suffer due to the additional security protocols were seen clearly displeased. Here’s how the White House took a jab at the same celebrities.

President Trump appeared at the U.S. Open men’s singles final, which caused significant delays at the beginning of the match. People had to wait outside for a prolonged period while the crowd slowly filtered into the stadium. The delay was caused due to the additional security checkpoints that were set up by the Secret Service.

The match reportedly began 45 minutes late after crowds were forced to adhere to the safety protocols. Spectators weren’t even in their seats by the time the match started. A Page Six report revealed how even A-list celebrities were subjected to delays due to the President’s presence.

Bruce Springsteen and Stephen Colbert, who are both known to be active critics of Trump, were a part of the group of celebrities. The Daily Mail wrote a story listing famous names that were left “stony-faced” after being inconvenienced by the President’s security personnel.

The Rapid Response 47’s official X account reposted the article on their account. “Oh no! How will we ever recover from the pathetic (but hilarious) crying of Loser Bruce Springsteen and Newly Unemployed Stephen Colbert?” the caption alongside the repost read.

A source who spoke to Page Six revealed that Trump’s security team not only caused celebrities’ inconvenience but also the “normies.” The same source noted how the event unfolded into an “absolute s–-tshow.”

“Cars can’t get into parking lots, and people are walking miles. Even celebs are having to wait like normies,” the individual told the outlet. Several celebrities, including Catherine Zeta-Jones, Michael Douglas, and Ben Stiller, were seen standing in line with non-celebs.

Debra Messing had to sit in her car for over an hour because “they wouldn’t let her out,” according to the source. Springsteen indeed sat in his seat with a stone-faced expression, as the report claimed. The singer has previously spoken up against the President during his tour in June. He called out Trump for being a “moron” and blamed him for being responsible for the “American tragedy.”

The President did not hold back after Springsteen’s very public attack. Trump took to Truth Social to call the singer “highly overrated… not a talented guy – just a pushy, obnoxious J–K.” Similarly, Stephen Colbert has openly criticized Trump and his policies on every chance he’s gotten.

Even though the White House did not show remorse for the delay caused, the Secret Service released a statement acknowledging the same. “We recognize that enhanced security for the President’s visit to the US Open may have contributed to delays for attendees,” the statement read. The agency thanked attendees for their “patience and understanding” at the event.