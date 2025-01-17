“It’s Well Worth The Wait”: This Is Why Ben Stiller’s ‘Severance’ Is Being Called The GOAT TV Show

Apple TV+ show ‘Severance’, directed by Ben Stiller, is being called one of the greatest television shows of all time, and today we will discuss why. The show follows a simple concept – let’s make a world where people can separate their personal and work lives. This is where the Lumon industry comes with the right technology.

From the outside, the show is simple and has no pre-existing novel or write-up to rely on. It is all original following a dystopian sci-fi premise. In this world, people can separate themselves into ‘innies’, i.e., the work selves, and ‘outies’, i.e., the personal selves. This is where Mark comes in, played by Adam Scott, who lost his wife in a car crash and has struggled to focus on work ever since.

So far, the show has beautifully explained what it means to take it slow and then ram it all in. The viewers are extremely satisfied with the flow of the show, crediting it to Dan Ericsson and Ben Stiller. Now, if we talk about the ratings, ‘Severance’ has received a whopping 95% on Tomatometer on Rotten Tomatoes. IMDb and Prime Video have both rated the show a comforting 8.7 rating.

Ben Stiller, who is the executive producer and director of the show, talked about the second season of the show with the New York Times and he said, “The second season probably gets a little bit stranger than that. But it is based in the idea that started the show, that these people are in a workplace doing a job that they don’t understand, they don’t know who they are or what they’re doing or why they’re there. That, to me, has always been the blueprint for the show.”

When asked about the ending of the show Stiller said, “We have the end.” He continued talking about the fate of the show and the plot, “Yes, we definitely have an end. I think we now know exactly how many seasons, which I won’t say at this point. But yeah. I mean, In my mind, this series has always been about Mark and his Indian is Audi, and what happens with his Indian is Audi, and what is the ultimate destination for both of them.”

Ben Stiller’s tweet about the season 2 of ‘Severance’ was also received with much warmth. He tweeted, “As #Severance season 2 finally streams tonight, I just wanted to say thanks to all the incredible devoted fans who have waited so long and stuck with us.

Our hope is you enjoy it as much as we enjoyed making it. It’s never finished till you engage with it.

So excited for the dialogue to finally begin.

Praise Kier”

As #Severance season 2 finally streams tonight, I just wanted to say thanks to all the incredible devoted fans who have waited so long and stuck with us. Our hope is you enjoy it as much as we enjoyed making it. It’s never finished till you engage with it. So excited for the… — Ben Stiller (@BenStiller) January 16, 2025

Without any delay, the fans rushed to thank the team of ‘Severance’ and director Ben Stiller. One fan wrote, “Can’t wait for this. Please don’t make us wait this long for season 3” Another person commented, “From what I’m hearing, it’s well worth the wait. Thank you for persevering and bringing us what could be the show of the year!”

It’s a brilliant show. I hope it will eventually explain how all 4 of them exited the elevator at the same time (tonight) and what their plan is. I am confused. I’d also like to know how you guys worked the camera with Mark running thru the hallways. — Charlotte Laws (@CharlotteLaws) January 17, 2025

Many viewers have their questions when it comes to the writing of the episodes and the ambiguity is working in the favour of the show. The show is well on its way to redefining what ‘cliffhangers’ mean and fans are happy that after three years of wait, the show is finally back and could very well go on to become the best show of the year. Apart from Adam Scott, the show has a spectacular cast including Britt Lower, John Turturro, Patricia Arquette, and more. The show is streaming on Apple TV+.