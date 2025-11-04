Woman Visits JCPenney Salon for a Simple Brow Tint—Ends Up in Nightmare!

A TikTok user Chloe (@fake_chloe_mooney) recently shared her horrible experience at a JCPenney Salon where she had gone for a brow wax and tint. Chloe documented the whole thing on video and it has currently garnered over 3.2 million views.

In the video, a JCPenney worker can be seen applying layers of dark hair dye on Chloe’s brows. Unfortunately, after the dye was applied, Chloe revealed her look, in which she was seen to have uneven stains across her skin and brows. The on screen text captioning her look mentioned, “She left hair dye on my brows for 40 minutes.”

Even more shocking than the botched procedure was that a JCPenney Salon worker used an all-purpose cleaner on Chloe’s skin to remove the dye. The all-purpose cleaner is meant for removing hard stains from floors and other surfaces and is not suitable for use on human skin, but the worker did not seem to care about that.

Given the fact that this was no accident and the worker consciously applied the all-purpose cleaner on Chloe’s skin, which not only shocked her but also horrified the viewers of her video. There are certain guidelines that every parlor has to follow when it comes to applying something or the other on any body part of a customer and in that regard the JCPenney Salon worker definitely violated those rules.

Moreover, Chloe’s video also captured the worker telling her a story about a bird that she took home from the side of the road, which happened to die the very next day. The whole thing seemed quite bizarre given how the worker treated Chloe. When the appointment finally ended, Chloe’s skin appeared bright red, which is very likely the after effect of being rubbed with an all-purpose cleaner.

As Chloe’s video was viewed by millions, netizens urged her to contact the manager of that JCPenney Salon and complain about the usage of the permanent hair dye and the all-purpose cleaner.

One user commented, “Babe, you can definitely complain about this… she could’ve easily given you contact dermatitis and should NOT be allowed to do this to another person. It’s genuinely a health concern.”

Another one added, “Hi! JCPenney Salon manager here! So sorry that happened, speak to their manager, they should be using Refectocil, NOT hair dye!!!!! Aaaaaaaaaaa.”A third user chimed in, saying, “Girl, she needs to be reported using a commercial cleaner on your skin. Like all jokes aside, that is incredibly dangerous.”

Chloe’s experience shows how salons often hire workers who do not care about or are sure of what to use on their customers. Usage of inappropriate products on a person can have long lasting effects on their health and is not desirable at all. It is important to hold salon brands and workers accountable for such actions so that these do not happen with other customers as well.