Lip Flip Fail! Woman Says Botox Left Her Unable to Sip Coffee or Say ‘P’

When TikTok user @samanthawlipedema decided to try out the viral lip flip trend, she expected a poutier smile. But what she got instead was a battle with her morning coffee. After the Botox-based lip flip, Samantha realized her lips weren’t exactly cooperating the way she expected. So she has a hilarious PSA that has beauty lovers laughing (and maybe reconsidering) before booking their next appointment!

In her viral video, Samantha confessed she “can’t rub her lips together” anymore. She noticed it most when applying lip gloss, sipping from a cup, or trying to pronounce words with strong “P” or “B” sounds. In her words, “There’s nothing uglier than someone with a lip flip trying to apply their lip gloss!” The clip was shared on October 25, 2025, and viewers chimed in about their own post-procedure struggles. One user joked, “I need a bib just to drink my morning coffee.” Another added, “Wait till you try to rinse when brushing your teeth.”

For the uninitiated, a lip flip isn’t about adding filler or volume. According to the Cleveland Clinic, it’s a non-surgical cosmetic procedure where Botox (or a similar neurotoxin) is injected into the muscles above the upper lip. The toxin relaxes those muscles, allowing the lip to “flip” slightly upward. This process creates the illusion of a fuller pout. Unlike lip fillers, which add volume with hyaluronic acid, a lip flip simply alters the way the upper lip muscle behaves.

Before and after a lip flip. Don’t come at me about having “work done.” I get to choose what to do with my body and I’m very happy with the results! One of the perks of being clean is that I can afford my treatments again! pic.twitter.com/J3gZKSwRhu — cat king (@effielovessnack) May 6, 2024

The effects usually last two to five months, depending on how your body metabolizes Botox. During that time, you might experience mild drooling, trouble sipping through straws, or, as Samantha learned, an inability to rub your lips together. The Cleveland Clinic also warns that if the Botox spreads too close to the mouth, it can cause mild speech issues or trouble drinking, though thankfully, all are temporary. Commenters wasted no time turning Samantha’s mishap into meme material.

One viewer laughed, “It’s like eating salad on a date,” while another said, “[Lol] I was surprised by drinking through a straw the first time!” Some were thankful for the lip flip warning. “Too funny! I’ve been thinking about doing this—you’ve got me second-thinking it,” wrote a potential lip flip convert. Others admitted they’d run into similar speech quirks after their procedures. Samantha took it all in stride as she laughed at her reflection and reminded followers that the effects “[will] go away.”

It’s a moment of honesty in a world where cosmetic tweaks are often shown through perfect after-photos and filtered close-ups, isn’t it? If you’re thinking of hopping on the lip flip trend, it’s safe when done by a qualified provider, but it’s not without its comedy! Most people experience swelling and sensitivity for 24 hours, but you’ll want to skip lipstick, straws, and heavy puckering for at least three days.

So while the lip flip may be a simple procedure, it’s not always as glamorous as it looks online.