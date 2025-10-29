It was a normal baby monitor check for Misty Huron, who is on TikTok as @Chaoswithmisty, until something shocking happened. The creator shared a baby monitor video on the platform, which has left many viewers’ hair standing. Misty explained that her husband had been on a road trip, and she was experiencing some strange things happening around the house all by herself.

To collect proof, she started checking the recording of the baby monitor every time a motion or sound alarm went off. In her TikTok video, the creator asks viewers to watch closely when something happens on the top bunk bed. Misty was immediately panicked and ran towards her baby.

You suspect something is going on in your babies bedroom, so you set up a monitor so you can watch closely.

You lay your baby down for a nap & you see this… pic.twitter.com/C8syylWQqV — J∅kër Kîng 👑 (@j0ker937) April 14, 2025

“Oh my God, you guys, watch this and tell me what you see,” she said breathlessly, looking extremely panicked. The mother showed her child’s bunk bed, which at first looked normal. However, mere moments later, a dark shadow that almost looked like a human quickly moved across the top bunk.

Misty said that she was so scared that she immediately ran upstairs to her daughter’s room and brought her with her. In the video, it looked like something truly ran from one side to another, which even scared many viewers. According to Misty, no one else was supposed to be in the room, not even pets. On top of that, there was no open window, but the monitor still made sound and motion alerts.

Even after the horrifying incident, Misty gathered the courage to check the monitor. To her surprise, there were still motion alerts even though the room was not completely empty after she brought her daughter downstairs. The video, which she shared on social media, quickly gained viewers’ attention.

Many believed that it was a spirit or ghost, while others gave a more scientific explanation. Some users commented that it could be an optical illusion, created due to the trick of light and shadow. However, Misty herself could not reach a conclusion as no explanation made sense to her.

Her TikTok video has since gained over 60,000 views.