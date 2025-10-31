3-Year-Old Goes Viral for Her Unique Emotional Support Item – Mom Says ‘She Always Looks Happy’

Isabel Wherry, an Illinois-based woman, shared a TikTok video, revealing her 3-year-old girl’s unique emotional support item. Her toddler has gone viral for forming an unexpected attachment to a Halloween decoration. Wherry shared that her daughter, Aspen, 3, is seeking emotional support from a skeleton, whom she affectionately calls Mr. Bones.

The mother shared that her daughter came across the item one day and decided to keep it with her ever since, gradually growing close to it. Wherry told PEOPLE, “[It was in] our Halloween decorations box!” She added, “I brought it out of our storage room to decorate for the season, and she grabbed the skeleton out and screamed, ‘Mr. Bones!”

Sharing a video of her daughter with the Halloween decor item, the woman wrote, “At least she always looks happy,” adding a bit of fun to the whole thing. Many viewers were curious to know the toddler’s reason for keeping the item as her emotional support. Wherry explained, “She always says, ‘Just because I like it!”

Mom’s Toddler Daughter Goes Viral for Carrying ‘Emotional Support Skeleton’ Everywhere She Goes (Exclusive) https://t.co/WXkzrQ8s0z — People (@people) October 31, 2025

While many might have found the 3-year-old’s obsession with Mr. Bones a bit unique, her mother says that it’s not quite unusual. Isabel told PEOPLE that her 3-year-old always “had a love for different creatures.” She shared that her daughter also had an unusual choice when it came to pets. “She’s always had a love for different creatures! She has a dead cicada in our freezer!”

Isabel said that she loves that Aspen “does what makes her happy.” She added, “I love it! I love that she doesn’t care what anyone thinks and does what makes her happy!” The Illinois woman told the outlet that many are curious about her daughter’s choice of emotional support item. As she often carries Mr. Bones with her in public, many adults stop to ask her about it.



Isabel notes that so far all the interactions have been “so great.” She added, “Adults get so happy and will often engage with her about the skeleton.” Not just in public, social media users are also amused, and the reactions have so far been positive on TikTok. Many people commented about how they find it funny and relatable that Aspen chose a skeleton as her emotional support.



“Good to know it’s not just my son who loves skeletons so much,” wrote one user. The other added, “Her emotional support skeleton.” A third wrote, “She’s so sweet. It’s definitely a conversation starter!”