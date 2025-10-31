Anti-MAGA Halloween Display Mocking Donald Trump Leaves Netizens Impressed

An Anti-MAGA Halloween display has left people in awe for its details. The netizen took to social media to share a detailed tour of the decorations in their front yard. Other users rushed to the comments section to praise the owner of the house for the commendable display.

A username by the tag @tiffany_angulo took to Instagram to flaunt the decorations that covered their yard. The Anti-MAGA display had several Easter eggs that are hard to miss.

Halloween decor that hits hard pic.twitter.com/42mmqgIaui — Molly Ploofkins (@Mollyploofkins) October 28, 2025

At the top stood a giant skeleton with strings attached to its hands. The biggest skeleton wearing a t-shirt with Vladimir Putin’s face on it was presumably the Russian President. The skeleton also “Who’s the Vladdy?”

Puppet master Putin seems to be controlling a skeleton that looks like Donald Trump. The skeleton is wearing a cap that has “Wanna be Dictator” plastered on it. He can also be seen wearing a t-shirt that reads, “I’m on the list.” The t-shirt seems to be an ode to the ongoing speculation about the President being in the Epstein files.

Putin also controls a skeletal JD Vance, who is wearing a “All I do is vacation” cap. A couple of other skeletons are placed in a way to make it look like they are bowing down to Trump and Vance, who stand below the gigantic Putin skeleton.

One is wearing a cap with ‘Pete Hegseth’ written on it and is on his knees and head bent down to fully bow down to the President and VCP. Another skeleton wears a blonde wig and flaunts a giant golden cross on her neck. The general consensus is that this particular skeleton is Karoline Leavitt.

A third skeleton wears a cap with ‘RFK. Jr.’ embroidered on it. It’s hard to miss the worm that is crawling out of where a human brain is supposed to be. The Kristi Noem skeleton in the display seems to be garnering the most attention.

People took to the comments section to mock the DHS Secretary while claiming that the skeleton looked exactly like her. Several noteworthy tombs also caught the eye of netizens.

Some of the many read, “Democracy dies here,” “humanity,” “RIP to DEI,” and “Freedom to Speech.” Another section of the yard showed a couple of skeletons dressed as ICE agents arresting the Statue of Liberty.

Three skeletons dressed as handmaids stood in front of a tombstone that read “RIP women’s bodily autonomy.” Another detail that was hard to miss was a giant skeleton peeking from behind the roof of the house. The skeleton had a “No Kings in America” sign attached to its hands.

Fellow social media users could not help but praise the impressive display that this person put together. “Very creative & powerful statement in today’s crazy regime,” one user commented. “Why does the Kristi Noem one look just like her?!” another added.

“I love when people use money for the right thing!” a third added. Another advised to leave the display up beyond Halloween, while calling it “an artistic rendering of the state.”