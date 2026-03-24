Woman Tried Hiring Hitman to Kill Her 3-Year-Old Son — Walks Away Without Prison Time

The Florida woman who used a fake website to try to hire a killer to murder her 3-year-old son has avoided jail time. A Law & Crime report revealed that Jazmin Paez was sentenced to probation after pleading guilty.

In 2023, Paez, then a teen mom, was accused of trying to hire a hitman through the “Rent-a-Hitman” website. This is a parody platform, run by Robert Innes, who later informed police.

According to Miami NBC affiliate WTVJ, Innes receives such solicitations every day. But this request was very specific, which he said raised concerns.

Paez had sent pictures of the boy and the exact location where he would be.

A fake ‘rent-a-hitman’ website has allegedly caught the genuine enquiry of a Florida mum plotting the murder of her three-year-old son. Local police arrested 18-year-old Jazmin Paez last month after she filled out a request form on the spoof website https://t.co/BU0OsXJE2y,… pic.twitter.com/NN38e7PaTC — 10 News (@10NewsAU) September 1, 2023

Innes stated, “The ability to research names and addresses and verify the intended target lived at a particular address. That to me is a red flag. If that information is corroborated, to me that is something that needs to be looked at and that’s why I referred it.”

Paez, now 20, pleaded guilty to solicitation of first-degree murder. These charges also included misuse of a communications device and tampering with physical evidence.

Assistant State Attorney Ayana Duncan shed some light on the case and Paez’s circumstances. As reported by Court TV, Paez’s child might have been a result of an incestuous relationship. The child’s maternal and paternal grandparents are the same, according to prosecutors.

Duncan also described Paez as “ill-equipped” to take care of her son. When she met another teenager and began a relationship, she did not disclose her child’s existence.

When that information was revealed later, Paez was dumped. Duncan stated that the man “may have been the catalyst or impetus for even trying to carry out this plot, because essentially it was ‘Get rid of the child if you want me back.’”

Duncan also acknowledged that Paez had shown positive behavior while she was out on pretrial release. She completed school and almost completed her associate degree in science.

“There’s something to be said about that, and this is why we didn’t just throw an adjudication on her record judge,” Duncan reasoned.

Paez’s defense had asked for youthful offender sanctions, but they were denied.

NEW: Florida mother AVOIDS JAIL TIME after trying to hire a hitman on “RentAHitman/com” to kill her three-year-old son Jazmin Paez, 20, was sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to trying to hire a hitman to kill her child Authorities say Paez submitted a request through… pic.twitter.com/TGcDbmoGQD — Unlimited L’s (@unlimited_ls) March 23, 2026

To that, Duncan stated, “And the state said ‘No,’ because that wasn’t severe enough. So here’s the middle ground. You will get a withhold because maybe, just maybe, there might be a light at the end of the tunnel for this defendant.”

Paez will now serve two years under strict community control, followed by 12 years of supervised probation. Her sentence also requires behavioral therapy, mental health evaluation, and compliance with any other recommended treatment.

If Paez violates these terms, she could face up to 40 years in state prison.