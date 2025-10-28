Danielle Henry, a 34 years old Ohio woman was arrested by the police on Saturday after she allegedly killed Ibrahim Diakite in a road rage incident. Police have informed that Henry was already running from the law enforcement when they finally got hold of her.

On October 22, after experiencing a fender bender in the parking lot of a grocery store in Westerville, Henry fled the scene. She was then chased by Daikite and eventually both had to stop at an intersection.

At this point, Daikite got out of his car and stood in front of Henry’s, which meant she could not go. Daikite allegedly climbed on top of Henry’s car and right after that she ran the car at a speed of 45 mph, which led to Daikite falling on the road. Henry did not stop at this and ran over Daikite and then dragged the man 300 to 600 feet.

As reported by 10 WBNS, “In 911 calls released by police, witnesses described the confrontation. One caller said a man ‘got angry’ and ‘weaved on both the right and the left of the car.’ Another said Henry ‘was in her vehicle trying to get away’ when ‘he jumped onto her hood and she took off.’”

After Daikite was finally brought to a hospital, he was pronounced dead. As per WBNS, Henry has been charged with aggravated vehicular homicide, involuntary manslaughter, hit-and-run on private property, failure to comply with order or signal of police and seven other misdemeanor charges.

Henry’s previous criminal history involves stealing a car, theft, and failure to obey an officer’s order. After several days of running from the police, it was finally the fatal fiasco with Daikite that brought her into custody. Westerville Police Chief Holly Murchland also mentioned that Henry was driving a stolen vehicle and had also shoplifted.

Describing the incident, Murchland said, “He ended up being up on top of the hood of her car, and she attempted to flee the scene again, did a U-turn and knocked him off of the car, and at some point we believe did run him over,.”

Murchland further added, “She had already had warrants out for her arrest. She was obviously willing to do whatever she could to keep from being caught by the police and showed herself obviously to be a danger to the community, herself, and anybody else that she happened to come in contact with. It’s a great relief. It’s not just, again, we got somebody who was desperate, obviously. off the street. But I’m hoping that to the victim’s family this helps for them when it comes to closure.”

Henry is currently being held at Franklin County Jail on a bond of $750,000 and is supposed to appear for her first hearing on November 7. This unfortunate incident highlights the grave consequences that road rage can bring and shows how important it is to keep one’s head cool while driving.