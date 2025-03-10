Ohio Woman Replaces Tip to Waiter With Hateful Donald Trump Note—Here’s What Happened Next!

Donald Trump’s return for his second presidential term has received mixed reviews. Even though several fast-paced changes by the administration have been witnessed in the country, a few bad moves have also impacted the political scenario. In recent news, an Ohio woman has been fired from her job and left seeking donations to survive after she left a rude and racist message to a waiter who served a group at a Mexican restaurant in the city.

As per reports, waiter Ricardo Nonato, who happens to be an American citizen, had just wrapped up serving the $87 meal at Cazuela’s Bar & Grill in Columbus, Ohio. When he went to check the bill, he found a rude note. In the section where the amount of the tip is usually written, the customer wrote, “ZERO, YOU SUCK.” The abuse continued with “I HOPE TRUMP DEPORTS YOU!!!” written below.

Shocked? Well, can we call it Donald Trump’s influence? Probably. The 78-year-old president has previously claimed many uncalled rude and racial jabs in his speeches, aiming at former vice president Kamala Harris, whose parents happen to be of Indian origin.

Known for his sharp mouth, he also insulted many other people publicly in his addresses. Moreover, since his return to office, Trump has deported thousands of undocumented illegal migrants from the country.

According to the Irish Star, after Nonato posted the bill image online, the customer was identified as 49-year-old Stephanie Lovins. The woman worked at Century 21, a real estate firm from which she was fired after the incident.

Following the backlash, an agent for Century 21 wrote, “Thank you for bringing this to our attention. The CENTURY 21 brand does not condone acts of discrimination and is taking this situation seriously. We have looked into it, and the agent in question is no longer associated with the brand,” a representative wrote in a follow-up comment online.

Meanwhile, Stephanie Lovins deleted all her social media profiles after the incident, but just before that, she posted on her Facebook page that her credit card was stolen. In addition, people at Cazuela’s Bar & Grill confirmed that Ricardo has two jobs. He was serving Lovins when she came, and she was unhappy about a coupon.

After the incident, GoFundMe seemed to be looking to raise money for ‘Stephanie’s Path to Accountability, Reformation, and Second Chance.’ On the page, it was written that Stephanie regrets the mistake she made, and it was only in the heat of anger that she wrote something silly; the mistake has cost her career and her real estate license, and now she’s struggling to rebuild her life. Hence, this page worked as a source of aid for her. However, the alleged page was reportedly taken down later.

As per Travel Insider, tipping is an optional choice in America. However, since most waiters are well-trained and knowledgeable, a 20 to 25 percent gratuity on top of the bill (before sales tax) is standard. Sometimes, people may leave a restaurant with zero tips, but that’s very unusual. What do you think about the increased incidents of gender and racial discrimination in the U.S.? Tell us your thoughts.