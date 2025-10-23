“Are You Even Legal?’ — Beverly Hills Road Rage Turns Ugly As MAGA Woman Threatens Driver With Deportation Amid ICE Raids

The ongoing issue with the Trump administration and their mass deportation raids, is where ICE agents have taken the lead and carried out several deportations and detentions in a ruthless way.

For instance, during a heated road rage confrontation in the upscale “The Hills” neighborhood north of Sunset Boulevard, Beverly Hills, a woman shouted racial slurs and threatened a driver with deportation. “Are you even legal?” she yelled. “Ha ha, what are you gonna do? I’m gonna get you deported.”

As per a video on X( formerly Twitter), which went viral, where the lady was wearing shades, she came and started harassing the person who was sitting inside the car. She was yelling at a loud pitch, and then she started honking like a lunatic lady. Then she hurled abuses and drove away at high speed.

While media outlets claimed she must be a MAGA supporter, that wasn’t clear in the video. One user on X said, “She could be MAGA. She could also be a Liberal. There are no identifiers.” Another one said, “That’s MAGA, Hateful people that can’t behave in society.” A third one said, “Somebody needs to find out who she is and make her famous.”

A lot of people have died in ICE custody, and as mentioned, this is happening during President Donald Trump‘s administration this year, as well as during the entire Biden presidency, and it’s only October.

According to shocking new figures shared by Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), 20 migrants have died in ICE detention since Trump took office, the highest single-year toll in decades. By comparison, there were 24 deaths total during Biden’s four years in power.

While the White House insists that the death rate is lower because more migrants are being detained than ever before, critics say that’s just another manipulative tactic.

Consequently, in another incident, an ICE agent named Scott Thomas Deiseroth, 42, was stopped near the Florida Keys following reports of dangerous driving. Upon being pulled over, officers detected the smell of alcohol, and Deiseroth appeared confused about his whereabouts.

Due to the increase in immigration issues, government shutdown and an overall volatile political situation, there was a “No Kings protest, which is a large protest against a one-leader or dictator or authoritarian rule.

It took place on October 18, 2025, where people were gathered dressed in inflatable frog and dinosaur costumes with bold placards like “Democracy not monarchy.”

The biggest protest took place in Portland, where 500 people gathered in front of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) office. The place has reportedly been a site of protest since June 2025.

People are angry and tired of the administration’s traditional way of leadership, where verdicts allegedly seem tone-deaf. While President Trump and his team choose to portray America as the best, we wonder if its golden age ideology is still relevant at this point in history.