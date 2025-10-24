Death Row Inmate’s Heartbreaking Final Words Moments Before Execution Revealed — His Final Plea to Loved Ones Sends Chills

Anthony Todd Boyd, 54, was executed with nitrogen gas on Thursday. He was convicted of capital murder for the killing of Gregory Huguley in 1993. Anthony Todd Boyd’s execution marked the fifth one of 2025 for the State of Alabama.

As a part of the execution process, the inmate was made to breathe pure nitrogen gas via a mask, replacing all the oxygen in the body, leading to suffocation and then death.

An Alabama man, 54-year-old Anthony Boyd, who was convicted of helping to burn a man alive in 1993 over a $200 drug debt was executed by nitrogen gas on Thursday. https://t.co/m0gRMee6jj pic.twitter.com/GnFeYVJARB — WBRC 6 News (@WBRCnews) October 24, 2025

In his final words, Anthony Todd Boyd said that he hadn’t killed anyone and there is “no justice.” Per the Montgomery Advertiser, Anthony’s final words were these: “I just wanna say again, I didn’t kill anybody, I didn’t participate in killing anybody. Just want everyone to know, there is no justice in this state.”

He added, “It’s all political, it’s all revenge motivated. There is no justice in the state, there can be no justice in the state.” He also said that there can only be justice if the execution process “is not about closure because closure comes from within, not from an execution.”

Boyd signed off his final statement with these words, “I want all my people to keep fighting, you all matter. Let’s get it.”

Montgomery Advertiser reported that Anthony Todd Boyd refused his final meal. However, he had a total of 10 final visitors, among them his family and friends, and his spiritual advisor, Hood. Anthony Todd Boyd’s attorneys and his brother witnessed his execution.

As per the court documents, Anthony Todd Boyd, along with three others, had kidnapped Huguley in July 1993. Huguley owed the three men $200 for cocaine that he purchased from them and didn’t pay for.

The court documents stated that Boyd had kidnapped Huguley on a street in Anniston and taken him to a Munford baseball field, where they doused Huguley with gasoline and watched him burn alive.

Ahead of Boyd’s execution, protests, both online as well as offline, took place. On X, several users had been actively sharing posts to halt the Alabama execution with an underlying hashtag ‘#SaveAnthonyBoyd.’ Several users shared the post even on the day of the execution.

EXECUTION DAY

It is not too late to make that call

Please call @GovernorKayIvey and urge her to halt the execution of an innocent man.#SaveAnthonyBoyd #StopExecutionsAlabama https://t.co/DMDXN0GdO7 — Karine Omry (@KarineOmry) October 23, 2025

Boyd’s spiritual advisor Rev. Jeff Hood, said on the day of Boyd’s execution day, “In what could be the final day of Anthony Boyd’s life, we stand in prayer and in protest. We call on all who believe in justice and compassion to not look away.”

Meanwhile, Abraham Bonowitz, executive director of Death Penalty Action, an advocacy group that actively voices against capital punishment nationwide, said, “Anthony Boyd is the only one of four defendants who had an alibi, but he also had a lawyer who failed to do any preparation before trial.”

He said before the Alabama execution, “The guy whose testimony put Anthony on death row was freed in 2009, but he admitted to participating. How is this fair? There is too much doubt to execute Anthony Boyd. Governor Ivey needs to stop this now.”

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall released a statement after the execution, in which he said, “For more than 30 years, Boyd sought to delay justice through endless litigation, yet he never once presented evidence that the jury was wrong.”

Looking back at the case, Steve Marshall said, “In 2014, he challenged Alabama’s lethal injection protocol, and in 2018, he opted for nitrogen hypoxia—each time strategically avoiding accountability for his crime. Gregory Huguley was never afforded the chance to delay his own brutal and untimely death.”