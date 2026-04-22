Woman Dies of Overdose After Drone Delivers Drugs in Church Parking Lot; Dealer Sentenced

A Lancaster man is being sentenced to 14 years in federal prison for using a drone to deliver fentanyl that ultimately led to a fatal overdose. Christopher Patrick Laney was arrested in October 2024 on charges of a nine-count federal grand jury indictment.

Laney had been using the drone to deliver narcotics since 2023. The drone was not registered with the Federal Aviation Administration, allowing Laney to engage in unlawful activities with it.

California man accused of using drone to deliver fentanyl and other drugs https://t.co/08xHywHZ3Q pic.twitter.com/lKkFJ1TWaD — Toronto Sun (@TheTorontoSun) October 17, 2024

In January 2023, Laney used the unregistered drone to transport $80 worth of fentanyl from his house to the parking lot of a nearby church. The woman died of a fatal overdose, after which Laney was arrested in February 2023. According to CBS News, authorities found “methamphetamine, fentanyl, multiple firearms, including an ‘AR-15 style rifle lacking a serial number’ and two 9mm ghost-gun pistols.”

According to the DOJ’s press release, Laney used the “unregistered drone to transport and distribute narcotics on at least three other occasions in December 2022 and January 2023.” “If convicted of all charges, Laney would face a mandatory minimum sentence of 25 years in federal prison and a statutory maximum sentence of life imprisonment,” the 2024 press release revealed.

“The Drug Enforcement Administration, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the Federal Aviation Administration, and the United States Customs and Border Protection’s Center for Air and Marine Drone Exploitation are investigating this matter.” That, however, was not the case as Christopher Patrick Laney has finally been convicted and is facing 14 years in federal prison. A DEA Agent in charge of the investigation commented on the matter after Laney’s conviction.

Lancaster man sentenced to 14½ years in federal prison for using drone to deliver fentanyl, including to customer who later died from overdose. Christopher Patrick Laney, 34, aka “Crany,” was sentenced by a US District Judge @deahq @thejusticedept @usao_cdca @lasdhq @cbpgov @faa pic.twitter.com/rMOvBaufON — DEALosAngeles (@DEALOSANGELES) April 21, 2026

“These cases illustrate the measures to which drug dealers will go to profit from fentanyl with no regard to the harm they cause,” the DEA agent said. “No matter the tactics used by distributors to hide their actions (in this case by employing the use of a drone for making deliveries), DEA and the investigators with which we partner on this case will still seek them out, identify them, and prosecute them to the fullest extent of the law.”

While the arrest of Christopher Patrick Laney raised serious concerns about drug trafficking, many online users reacted with humor, turning the situation into a talking point. “Somebody had to try it. If not anything, for science,” one user wrote in an Instagram comment section. Another added, “Never a dull moment in Lancaster, that’s for sure.”

That said, one user raised an important point about how Laney only got caught because of the overdose. “He only got caught because his customer died,” the user said. “Had it not been for that, he wouldn’t be facing such heavy charges either. This ain’t about the drone as much as it’s about the overdose.