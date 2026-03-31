Wisconsin Mom Stabbed Her 14-Year-Old Daughter ‘To Protect Her From Elon Musk

A Wisconsin mom admitted to murdering her daughter to protect her from Elon Musk. Tyiece Oninski killed her 14-year-old daughter and then called the non-emergency number of the Rock County Communications Center on March 20 to admit to the crime.

Oninski told dispatchers that she killed her daughter the previous night and then attempted suicide. The call lasted 13 minutes, during which she explained her motive.

Tyiece Oninski called the non-emergency number of the Rock County, Wisconsin, Communications Center on Friday, March 20, claiming she had killed her daughter. https://t.co/va2wutB4gp — KLTV 7 (@KLTV7) March 31, 2026

Oninski said, “murdered [her daughter] to protect her from somebody else, period.” However, she later said she killed her daughter to protect her from Elon Musk. Her daughter, Kuren Rein, had multiple stab wounds.

Oninski asked the dispatcher to send an ambulance and a hearse. When the dispatcher asked if she needed an ambulance for her daughter, she replied, “She’s dead, honey. She needs a hearse.” According to FOX8Live, investigators found a knife and a sheath along with her body. They also discovered partial bare footprints at the home.

Later, it was confirmed that the blood-stained prints belonged to the mother. She had cuts on her neck, cheek, and both wrists from her failed suicide attempt. She was taken to Beloit Memorial Hospital for treatment, where she also tested positive for substances like THC, benzodiazepines, and amphetamines.

She also asked whether her name was in the news after the incident and was disappointed after finding out it wasn’t. The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department found no defensive wounds on the victim’s body.

When dispatch asked if she wanted an ambulance for her daughter, Oniknski allegedly responded, “she’s dead, honey. She needs a hearse.” 🔗 https://t.co/sNpc5FLtHN pic.twitter.com/VT3c0cWtwS — KFDA NewsChannel10 (@NewsChannel10) March 31, 2026

Oninski has now been charged with first-degree intentional homicide. She was given a $1 million bond and is expected to appear in court on April 14. Meanwhile, a GoFundMe was started after Rein’s tragic death to support her brother.

The donation plea reads, “This tragedy has left a family, friends, and an entire community grieving in ways words cannot fully express. We are coming together to support a young man who has just lost his sister in a devastating and unthinkable way at the hands of their own mother. No one should have to face something like this, especially at such a young age. As he navigates this overwhelming grief, we want to ease the burden of funeral expenses so he can focus on healing and remembering his sister. So far, $12,270 has been raised.