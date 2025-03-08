Will the Second Lady Usha Vance Fight for Military Spouses or Stay Silent?

Washington just got a new Second Lady, however this< one comes with some serious legal chops, a history-making title and a husband who is fairly aware about military life.

Usha Vance, wife of JD Vance, Vice President of the U.S., is the first Hindu, Indian American, and Asian American to hold the role of Second Lady. But let us be real: military spouses are wondering what this can actually mean to them.

So far, Usha Vance has kept things pretty quiet. However, with her legal background, her husband’s strong experience in the Marine Corps, and her deep connections in Washington, Usha might be gearing up for something huge.

Usha Vance just became the first Asian American and Hindu American to serve as Second Lady of the United States in American history. The lack of celebration from those who typically champion diversity reflects the sentiments of the movement as not “advancing people of color,”… pic.twitter.com/1JbyLkyjMh — Elica Le Bon الیکا‌ ل بن (@elicalebon) January 20, 2025

Historically, the Second Lady’s role has been what each lady has made of it, but for military spouses, some have made a huge impact. Jill Biden founded the Joining Forces, which is an initiative to support military families with education, wellness and employment. Karen Pence, on the other hand, focused on mental health for service members and their families.

Michelle Obama made major contributions to military spouses, working and hiring with private companies in order to expand job opportunities.

Taking into consideration JD Vance’s military background and Usha’s legal expertisegives the Second Lady a rare advantage in tackling challenges that affect military spouses’ daily life, including legal advocacy, employment and veteran benefits.

Before becoming Second Lady, Usha Vance built a career as a Yale-educated lawyer, a clerk for Chief Justice John Roberts and an appellate specialist. She even spent years working on legal arguments that reached the Supreme Court, shaping high-stake cases that had national impact.

Currently, she steps into a role that has taken various forms over the past few years; each was defined by the person holding it. Some Second Ladies, like Michelle Obama and Jill Biden, went with full force with military family advocacy and education. Some of the others, like Karen Pence, worked on mental health and art therapy. There were others like Marilyn Quayle, who were quiet players who worked behind the scenes on policies.

Even though JD Vance served in the Marine Corps, Usha Vance never really lived the typical military spouse life, as they met in law school years after his service. However, she has seen how military life shapes families, careers and financial stability.

That simple connection alone makes her someone who will be highly watched. The questions critics ask are, ‘Will she take on military spouse employment issues? Advocate for legal support for military families? Push for better legal protections for veterans navigating post-service life?’

JD Vance’s wife Usha becomes first Hindu Second Lady of the United States, breaking longstanding Christian tradition. Follow: @AFpost pic.twitter.com/6PzTMleD2L — AF Post (@AFpost) January 23, 2025

Given her experience, she might be well-suitedto address the legal issues that military families have, or she might choose to pursue a completely other path that involves education, community service, or judicial advocacy. She hasn’t revealed anything yet. She has already been seen on diplomatic missions to France and Germany after taking on the position, and she was named to the board of the John F. Kennedy Centre for the Performing Arts. However, she is taking her time with home projects.

Thus, the crucial question still stands: Will Usha Vance take a more active stance and advocate for military family issues, or will she remain quiet? Military spouses will observe whatever she decides because the Second Lady possesses both a military and a legal mind.