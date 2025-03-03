JD and Usha Vance’s Rare PDA Moments Caught On Camera—Fans Are Obsessed!

Vice President of America JD Vance and second lady Usha Vance need no introduction! The power couple has grabbed the headlines for various reasons, from JD Vance’s speculation of using eyeliner to rare details about his wife’s life. Meanwhile, when it comes to couples who have been through thick and thin and retained their political status, we have former First Lady of America Michelle and ex-president Barack Obama, whose partnership has always inspired many. On the other hand, we have JD and Usha Vance.

While there are also couples like Donald Trump and Melania Trump who rarely indulge in public PDAs and seem accurate, there are couples like Usha and JD whose PDA moments seem genuine and sweet. The couple met while they were on the Yale campus in 2013 and tied the knot in an interfaith ceremony, showcasing the presence of mutual respect and togetherness in their bond.

From those carefree young days to surviving the hard days of Vance’s political aspirations together, which made Usha sacrifice her career as a lawyer in 2024, the duo has come a long way! Curious to know more about them? We have curated their major effortless PDA moments for you.

JD and Usha Vance Indulge in public affection quite often

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Usha Vance🇺🇸 (@usha_vanceus)

As per The List, ever since JD Vance became the VP, he has been scrutinized by the tabloids with many unwanted controversies. However, Usha has been his rock since day one and stood by him by holding his hand or giving him a sweet peck to show support.

For instance, in September 2024, JD faced backlash for supporting activist Laura Loomer’s racist remarks. They were reportedly targeted toward Kamala Harris’ Indian roots. However, despite Usha being an Indian herself, she stood by his side during the next rally and shared a kiss to showcase support before he took the spotlight on the stage.

Usha’s captivating gaze towards JD Vance is noticeable

If you have noticed the couple together, then it’s evident that Usha’s stare towards her husband has caught the spotlight. In January 2025, during the swearing-in ceremony at the presidential inauguration, as JD took the oath of office, his wife looked at him with immense pride, support, and respect.

As per The List, even people on social media noticed it and wrote about it on X ( formerly Twitter). “That pride in Usha Vance! Vance is a blessed soul. Every man’s life will become blessed with a devoted wife like her.”

Usha and JD Vance are verbally affectionate towards each other

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Republic (@republicworld)

If you thought that was it, let us get you some tissues to wipe away the tears. The power couple is not only physically affectionate but also quite verbally expressive. For example, at the Republican National Convention on July 17, 2024, when the litigator introduced JD to a group of attendees, Usha verbally praised her husband, referring to him as the “most interesting man” she’d ever met.

In 2016, JD Vance also spoke about how much Usha supported him at Yale with ambitious political plans. Usha Vance has also defended her husband’s character on news channels in dire times of negative public scrutiny and rubbish speculations.