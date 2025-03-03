Michelle and Barack Obama to Announce Their Divorce Soon?—TV Moguls are Ready With Huge Paychecks

There has been enough speculation about Michelle and Barack Obama’s divorce. It has also been heard that the couple has secretly divorced, and they are just taking time to make this explosive news public.

According to RadarOnline, the former American President and First Lady are offered huge sums of money to give their first interviews after their alleged divorce or to announce the same. Given that the Obamas will be the first couple to divorce after serving as President and First Lady, this is indeed a historical milestone, even though an unfortunate one.

A TV insider has informed RadarOnline, “There is going to be a real rush to bag their signatures for interviews, and the figures are going to be at least $ 10 million and that’s each. Obama recently picked up $ 1.2 million for three speeches on Wall Street, so $ 10 million to talk about his marriage and how that was conducted within the pressure cooker of the White House doesn’t seem such bad value. And Michelle will also be offered a similar amount.”

The statement further mentioned, “The interviews would be dynamite as they the first couple to split up after being president and first lady. That is a pretty big deal. The stakes are high on this one and the networks are scrambling to make sure they are not the ones who miss out on landing the Obamas. Oprah Winfrey will be front of the queue if Michelle agrees to blab about the break-up.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The US Sun (@thesunus)

The power couple, who have been married for 32 years, understand that ending a marriage this long will be difficult. Therefore, as revealed by sources close to Michelle and Barack Obama, they want to smooth out every legal complication before they make the news public. Together, they have almost $70 million worth of things to sort out, and they want to “have everything ironed out in advance”, said someone with inside knowledge.

The source further added, “The last thing they want is an ugly fight with lots of nasty legal filings. They have homes in D.C., Martha’s Vineyard and Chicago-plus a stock portfolio in excess of $25million. There are also substantial revenue streams from their various media projects to divide and manage going forward.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by No Filter with Zack Peter (@nofilterwithzack)

The source also mentioned that while Michelle and Barack Obama understand how hard it will be to deal with everything that would come after the crumbling of a powerful marriage of three decades, they also understand that keeping on to pretend that things are just fine is not an option anymore. They have realized that it will be best to separate their ways for both of them, and they are just taking time to make it final and public.

With this divorce, whenever it happens, a bunch of Hollywood celebrities might also find themselves in a rather difficult situation when it comes to choosing sides. It is well known that the Obamas have shared a good relationship with a number of Hollywood celebrities, including Bruce Springsteen, Tyler Perry, and George Clooney, to name a few.

Given their proximity to the Obamas, it remains to be seen how these celebrities and other Hollywood big shots who share a good relationship with the couple react when the news is finally public.