“Marriage of Convenience”—Internet has a Brutal Reaction to Michelle Obama’s Outing Without Barack Amid Divorce Rumors

Michelle Obama’s recent outing has caused speculation about her possible divorce from Barack to worsen. The former First Lady was spotted out in Los Angeles with her brother. Fans quickly jumped in to defend the mother of two after netizens noted Barack’s absence.

Rumors about Michelle and Barack Obama possibly going their separate ways started at the end of last year. The two have been married for three decades and share two daughters from their marriage.

The rumor mill has churned all kinds of rumors in the past few months. Several rumors also stated that Barack Obama might be having an affair with Jennifer Aniston. The actress was quick to shut the speculation down during her TV appearance. She denied the allegations but joked about how she had met Michelle more times than she had the former President. “It’s absolutely untrue,” Aniston noted during her Jimmy Kimmel Live appearance.

A recent report by RadarOnline even claimed that the two are already in the process of dividing their assets. If a divorce does take place, the Obamas will be looking at dividing assets worth $70 million. It will also mark the first divorce between a former President and First Lady in White House history.

Michelle was spotted out with her brother Craig Robinson amidst the press storm. The sibling duo had a night around town and decided to grab dinner at a restaurant called Mother Wolf.

The mother of two opted for an all-black look for the night. She was photographed in wide-leg pants and a T-shirt. The former First Lady paired the look with a faux fur jacket. She accessorized the look with a pair of silver earrings.

Michelle and Craig left the restaurant through a side door after dinner. The former First Lady was photographed laughing on her way out with her brother. Netizens were quick to notice how Barack was absent during the dinner.

People on the internet started speculating how Michelle was putting up a happy front for the cameras and the public. “She had better look happy. The Obamas are worth 70 million,” a comment read.

“A house in DC, Martha’s Vineyard and Hawaii. Smile, Smile, Smile,” another user added. A few other users defended the Obamas’ marriage but for all the wrong reasons.

“They aren’t going to divorce. They have too many assets to divide up, and too many secrets they’re keeping. It can remain a marriage of convenience for them,” one comment explained.

Another netizen noted that the couple weren’t planning to get married because they had a “Clinton marriage business arrangement” in place. The user seemed to be referring to another conspiracy theory surrounding former President Bill Clinton’s marriage. The people on the internet have speculated for years that Bill and Hilary Clinton continue to stay married not because of love but because they’re bound by an alleged contract.

Michelle’s recent outing marked the third time the couple have made public appearances separately in the last few months. Barack Obama was seen at the Jimmy Carter funeral and Trump inauguration ceremony alone after Michelle decided to sit it out.