Barack and Michelle Obama Already ‘Dividing $70M in Assets’ as Power Couple Nears Divorce—Insider Reveals!

Former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama are secretly approaching towards splitting up their $70 million fortune and are coming closer to the end of their 32-year marriage. As per sources, their sensational split could be the first-ever post-White House divorce to occur between a former president and first lady.

Hard-nosed mediators and lawyers for the former Democratic Party power couple are trying to come to terms and dividing their assets and dollars before the estranged spouses come out clean with the people of America later this year, claimed sources.

NEW: Michelle Obama, who has a net worth of about $70 million, says her parents were always suspicious of people who took more than they needed. “[My mom] and my father didn’t aspire to be wealthy. In fact, they were suspicious of folks who took more than they needed.” “They… pic.twitter.com/cpIlzV1PW7 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 21, 2024

“They want to have everything ironed out in advance,” an insider who had knowledge of the deliberations said. “The last thing they want is an ugly fight with lots of nasty legal filings.”

It seems like the romance between Barack, 63, and Michelle, 61, has finally hit the rocks. It also looks like this news comes as no surprise to our readers.

As reported previously, according to a political expert the couple’s partnership has turned pretty “venomous” after the Republican Donald Trump’s glorious victory over democrat Kamala Harris in the presidential election of 2024.

Sources claim that after Joe Biden abruptly withdrew from the run for the presidency in July, Barack requested that the mother of his two adult children, Malia, 26, and Sasha, 23, adopt the Democratic Party’s standard.

However, according to insiders, the Harvard-trained lawyer who is now a Tinseltown producer rejected her husband’s demand and decided to go after her Hollywood goals through their joint venture, Higher Ground Productions.

“They’d already been living separate lives on opposite coasts for some time, but that was no longer an option after Michelle refused to run and Barack was forced to back Kamala,” a source told. “That was a total humiliation for him – especially since she lost.”

Even though Barack Obama took to social media in January to wish his wife Michelle a happy birthday in an overwhelming X post. Sources have claimed that a public statement about their marriage’s end is likely to be issued after the summer. Because it is likely to take almost months to sort out their intermingled mountain of fortune.

The Barack and Michelle Obama Divorce Rumors Are Getting Even CRAZIER😵‍💫 pic.twitter.com/96tbRofz61 — Unusual Suspects (@VT_Unusuals) January 27, 2025

“They have homes in D.C., Martha’s Vineyard and Chicago-plus a stock portfolio in excess of $25million,” our insider said. “There are also substantial revenue streams from their various media projects to divide and manage going forward.

“It’s far from easy to untangle a life of three decades with someone, but maintaining the illusion of a happy and stable marriage is no longer a solution. They both are of the mind that they will be better off on their own.”