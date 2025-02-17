Michelle Obama Shuts Down Divorce Rumors with Heartfelt Message—Calls Barack Her ‘Honey’

Former President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama have been in the news for all the wrong reasons! Amidst the ever-changing political scenario after Donald Trump’s return to the White House, several reports of Barack and Michelle Obama heading for alleged divorce have been in the picture. The baseless gossip began when Michelle Obama missed the late President Jimmy Carter’s funeral. According to her staff, she was visiting family in Hawaii and could not make it back at the time of service.

Michelle missing the former president’s funeral alongside Barack Obama and Trump getting along in her absence made headlines everywhere. Netizens had their speculative theories, which included stating that Michelle is probably irked by newfound fondness between Barack Obama and Donald Trump.

Moreover, Michelle missed Donald Trump’s highly publicized inaugural ceremony, which added fuel to the ongoing news. In addition, the root of the buzz began in the summer of 2024 when a few media portals claimed that Barack Obama was having an affair with Friends star Jennifer Aniston. Even though Aniston publicly refused the rumors, a few evil-eyed fans kept on pestering about it.

However, as per The Irish Star, the former first lady cleverly shut down all nasty speculations as she dedicated a post to her husband and “honey” Barack Obama this Valentine’s Day. Barack wrote at first: “Thirty-two years together and you still take my breath away. Happy Valentine’s Day, Michelle Obama,” with a smiling picture of the pair.

Michelle reciprocated by uploading the exact image along with a touching tribute to her spouse. “If there’s one person I can always count on, it’s you, @BarackObama. Her sweet post has made it clear that the duo are still going strong with the test of time.

In the past, Michelle explained how she and Barack were like any other couple and that they had their ups and downs.

Similarly, when the news about their alleged separation was at its peak, Barack Obama took the chance to flaunt his wife as he wished her a happy birthday. The former president took to his social media on January 17 and shared a picture of him and Michelle holding hands over the dinner table.

He wrote, “Happy birthday to the love of my life, Michelle Obama. You fill every room with warmth, wisdom, humour, and grace—and you look good doing it. I’m so lucky to be able to take on life’s adventures with you. Love you!”

In a discussion with Revolt in 2022, Mrs. Obama mentioned, “People think I’m being catty by saying this. It’s like, there were 10 years where I couldn’t stand my husband, and guess when it happened? When those kids were little. She also noted that marriage is never 50-50 but a combination of efforts by both spouses.

Barack and Michelle met in 1989 at a law firm in Chicago, where Michelle was assigned as Barack’s mentor during his internship. While she was initially reluctant to date him, Michelle eventually agreed, and their bond progressed over time. The couple tied the knot on October 3, 1992, and became proud parents to daughters Malia Ann (born in 1998) and Sasha (born in 2001).

Once again, Michelle Obama proved that she’s a boss lady for a reason! Not only did she squish the unwanted tabloid gossip with dignity, but she also proved to the world that her marriage could stand against the hardships of public scrutiny.