The internet has been abuzz with rumors since the last few days that claim the former U.S. President Barack Obama is dating actress Jennifer Aniston. The rumors also come as speculations of Barack and Michelle Obama opting for a divorce do the rounds.

The speculations that initially came to light in 2024 have resurfaced again. Amidst the severe scrutiny going on regarding the Obamas’ marriage, here’s a look at how a wonderful love story started!

Long before any rumors, Barack and Michelle Obama’s love story began in the summer of 1989 at the Chicago law firm Sidley & Austin. Michelle was a young lawyer and was assigned to mentor Barack. At that time, he was a Harvard law student interning for the summer.

Barack was immediately drawn to Michelle Obama. He recalled, “Michelle was assigned to guide me… I immediately noticed her confidence, intelligence, and beauty.” Michelle, on the other hand, wasn’t initially impressed, joking about his unflattering headshot in the staff directory.

However, owing to professionalism as a barrier, the former First Lady was resistant at first but soon started to admire Barack’s sincerity and determination. Their first unofficial outing was after a firm barbecue and came to a close with ice cream at Baskin-Robbins. That was where they shared their first kiss, a beautiful moment Barack fondly remembered: “I kissed her, and it tasted like chocolate,” he said.

Some recent sources suggest that the Obamas’ once-iconic partnership may have cooled into a “just friends” dynamic. Much to many naysayers’ dismay, neither Barack nor Michelle have publicly addressed these allegations.

Instead, Barack’s birthday post on his wife’s birthday has got the Internet talking. While some think they are still a team, some speculate this is a very calculated move to shut down the whispers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michelle Obama (@michelleobama)

Their relationship blossomed into a partnership of mutual respect and shared goals. They got married on October 3, 1992, building a life together, raising two daughters, Malia and Sasha, and journeying through the challenges of public life as the 44th President and First Lady of the United States. Their story of love inspired the 2016 film Southside With You.

Michelle Obama has often reflected on their partnership. “It has to be a true partnership. You need to not only love but also like the person you’re with,” she said once. Barack, too, acknowledges Michelle’s irreplaceable impact, as he noted, “There’s no doubt I’m a better man because of her.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michelle Obama (@michelleobama)

The dating rumors involving Barack Obama and Jennifer Aniston trace back to their only known meeting, a brief encounter at a 2007 Hollywood gala. Aniston herself debunked the rumors during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live where she called the claims “cheesy tabloid stories.”

While rumors of Barack Obama’s connection with Jennifer Aniston may create curiosity and speculations, they look pretty pale in comparison to the super romantic love story and partnership between the Obamas. From their humble beginnings in Chicago to their global influence as a couple, the Obamas will always stand as an emblem of partnership and perseverance.