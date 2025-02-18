“He’s A Snake!”, Obama’s Half Brother Malik Lashes Out on Ex-President in Fiery Rant

Recently, Malik Obama, a Kenya-born naturalized US citizen, made waves online by sharing another controversial post on social media. In his post, Malik criticized his history-making sibling, called him ‘fake,’ and accused him of being an enemy of Black people.

Malik took to the X platform, and he tweeted, “Fake Ass A Snake former President Barack Obama is proof that black people can also be agents of white supremacy.” The outburst was right before Malik shared pictures of his late friend, Moammar Gadhafi, the Libyan leader. The images had intimate moments of Malik, a practicing Muslim, being engaged in prayer with the deceased leader.

Fake Ass A Snake former President Barack Obama is proof that black people can also be agents of white supremacy. — Malik Obama (@ObamaMalik_) February 15, 2025

“My dear friend. You are missed. May Allah have mercy on you and put among those who are successful. Inalillahi wa Ina Allah rajiun,” Malik wrote, sharing his photographs with Gadhafi. Some other pictures shared were intimate moments of Malik praying with the deceased North African leader.

In addition to sharing a memory of his friend, the post can be seen as a troll at his brother Barack’s administration and leadership, which had something to do with the responsibility for ousting the African dictator. The particular foreign policy move, Barack Obama agreed, was the “worst mistake” of his presidency.

In a Fox News TV interview in 2016, Barack admitted that while he agreed that the 2011 military intervention in the Libyan civil war was a necessity, his administration, however, failed to adequately “plan for the day after.”

The US-led coalition took action to establish the no-fly zone over Libya. Even though it was successful in protecting civilians during the uprising that ousted Gadhafi, this ultimately led to a descent into chaos in Libya, which was marked by competing militias, rising extremist threats, and dual government.

It was the same year when Malik expressed his “deep disappointment” in what his brother Barack’s administration accomplished during the two terms as president. Malik even holds Barack and former Secretary of State Hilary Clinton responsible for Gadhafi’s death.

“I like Donald Trump because he speaks from the heart,” Malik said to The New York Post in 2016; he noted that he feels “like a Republican now.” “Make America Great Again is a great slogan. I want to meet him,” Malik continued, talking about Trump.

Wow, President Obama’s brother, Malik, just announced that he is voting for me. Was probably treated badly by president-like everybody else! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 24, 2016

Malik Obama is much older than Barack, whom he did not meet until 1985, as he was living in Kenya, where their dad was born. Surprisingly, he did stand out as the best man at Barack and Michelle’s wedding.

“We had a big fight on the phone because he was not in support and insisted I shut down the website and not continue with the foundation,” Malik told the outlet about Barack. “He had his reasons but I was not having any of it.”

Malik’s recent social media outburst was part of a pattern of public attacks towards his presidential brother. In September 2024, Malik shared an old picture of them, and he used the same language to describe Barack, ‘the United States’ first Black president.’