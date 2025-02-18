Insider Claims Barack Obama’s Divorce is Imminent, Their $70 Million Fortune Hangs in Between

Rumors are swirling in Tinseltown that the Obamas might be quietly ending their marriage, and the chatter seems not to draw a line anytime soon. According to sources at Knewz.com, the potential split isn’t just a private matter; it could jeopardize not only their entertainment empire but also a whopping $70 million fortune.

“The level of rumor and speculation around the Obamas’ marriage has hit a fever pitch,” one source revealed. Adding fuel to the fire, insiders note that the silence from both Barack and Michelle on the subject has done the perfect job of increasing the rumors. “It’s been made worse by the fact that neither Barack nor Michelle have addressed it.”

Barack and Michelle Obamas’ powerful industry connections with Hollywood have left many of their famous friends wondering what’s up next in case the split news happens in reality. Names like Tyler Perry would be comfortable maintaining relationships with both, but there will be others lower on the A-list who might soon have to pick sides!

“Sure, somebody like Tyler Perry is going to be able to continue to maintain friendships with both of them. But further down the A-list pecking order, people are going to have to pick sides. Michelle will see to it.” The rumors of their split have reached their peak over the past few weeks, especially after Michelle’s absence from events like former President Jimmy Carter’s funeral and Donald Trump’s inauguration ceremony.

If the once-powerful duo’s romance is truly coming to an end and if disputes over their Higher Ground Productions company become quite serious, there are high chances Hollywood insiders will have to walk through a forced realignment of loyalties. For instance, Ellen DeGeneres has a great bond with Michelle from her former talk show days. On the other hand, Barack is known for his close ties with Bruce Springsteen and George Clooney.

There are more risks associated if an eventual split turns bitter. Insiders warn that no one wants to get on the wrong side of the Obamas, yet a fractious divorce could force many of their Hollywood pals into an uncomfortable, wait-and-see position.

“The part that gets tricky is if the hypothetical split becomes acrimonious. Nobody wants to get on either of the Obamas’ enemies list – but you can’t rule out the possibility of that happening. All of their Hollywood pals are very much in wait-and-see mode as the rumors continue to circulate.”

One insider even added that if the couple had made any public statements, the speculations could have hit a pause. “The Obamas are beyond the point where they need to do something publicly – like take a romantic vacation or kiss in public – to shut down all the rumors and speculation. It’s suspicious that they haven’t taken that step yet, and it’s making their famous friends in Hollywood nervous.”

However, the couple’s recent social media post on Instagram on Valentine’s Day has many believing that all these discussions are baseless and they are doing just fine. Now, the wait is on to find out what’s next for the much-loved former first couple!