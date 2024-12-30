Did Hillary Clinton Go Under the Knife? 2015 Book Alleges That Politician Had Many Surgeries Done

Hillary Clinton has been in the public eye since she was young and it’s safe to say that you’re constantly under the microscope when you’ve been out there for so long. When you’ve been famous for a very long time, it’s only natural that the public will speculate about you. But for Hillary, the speculations have been more or less the same – whether or not she’s got plastic surgery.

Well, a book states that she did get some alterations done and further delves into the reason behind why Hillary opted to go under the knife. Author Ed Klein, in his book Unlikeable, has openly talked about the once-presidential candidate and has also touched on her skin procedures, if any.

Curious to know about the supposed alterations and the reason behind them? Read on to find out!

Excerpts from Klein’s book, which came out in 2015, state that Hillary Clinton knew that she could not reverse her age, but she could make efforts to look young.

“She couldn’t do anything about the calendar — she’d be 69 years old in 2016 — but she could do something about the lines and sagging skin on her face. She had her cheeks lifted and her wrinkles and lines Botoxed . . . She had work done on her eyes as well as on her neck and forehead.”

The book further states that Bill Clinton’s wife had no intentions of going to the clinic. Hence, a well-known plastic surgeon had to set up camp in her New York house. Klein continues writing that it was a long process and Hillary did not want to take any risks. The book also claims that Hillary Clinton was careful with it and that she did not go for anything drastic in one shot. Rather she underwent minimal changes which, as a result, made the process longer than usual because of multiple sittings.

The speculations were at an all-time high during 2015-2016. During this time, surgeon and eyelid specialist Chris Thiagarajah wrote on his blog that he noticed differences in Hillary Clinton’s looks compared to when she was the First Lady in the 90s.

Thiagarajah explains that earlier she had ptosis, i.e., drooping of the upper eyelid due to paralysis, a disease, or a congenital condition. Elaborating further, the surgeon writes,

“Why would Hillary Clinton have ptosis repair? Well, studies have shown that at 67, Hillary Clinton looks less than her stated age to voters. This may be critical for an elected official. Open eyes convey alertness, youth, power. This is critical to convey to voters for a position such as a president.”

It must be noted that none of the aforementioned claims have been confirmed so far. However, Nick Merill, Hillary Clinton’s spokesman, has slammed author Ed Klein for his remarks as reported by the New York Post. Merill said that the only thing reliable about Klein is his “consistent and utter lack of a relationship with the facts.”